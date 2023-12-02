News bulletin 2023/12/02 09:41

In an attempt to prove Mar-a-Lago wasn't overvalued, Trump's next defense expert is set to say Bill Gates and "kings" would pay big bucks for his Palm Beach resort.
The wife of the New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial is the latest target of Trump’s rage online. Trump took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, in a series of posts Tuesday afternoon, purporting that an account on X — formerly Twitter — that made several anti-Trump posts…
The Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were reportedly using SIM cards from Kyivstar "to control Shahed drones."
Europe is not ready for war with an aggressive Russia and risks being “washed away” in a conflict, like how Napoleon dismantled the Holy Roman Empire, warns Germany’s pre-eminent military historian Sönke Neitzel, The Times reported on Nov. 30.
A majority of the House GOP voted to expel George Santos, but some of his now-former colleagues aren’t happy
The Alabama Republican and former football coach signals he's ready to end his blanket efforts.
The recent attempt by China’s President Xi Jinping to halt worsening relations with the US in San Francisco – and so help his ever-downward-spiraling economy – was widely celebrated by the financial press, which noted the standing ovation American business elites gave Xi in San Francisco, after he told them that China is a “big market” and a willing “partner and friend” of the US.
The California governor hit back at DeSantis for saying Biden has "no business running for president" in 2024.
The former president declined to help the California congressman survive a vote to remain in control of the House. The latter didn't take very kindly to the slight
The talk show host found a veep possibility for Trump that we should have seen coming.
But a Ukrainian commander insisted the country's military was "firmly holding the lines".
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in his election interference case in Washington, a federal judge ruled Friday, knocking down the Republican's bid to derail the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision tees up a legal fight over the scope of presidential power that could ultimately reach the U.S Supreme Court. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing in the case, is expected to quickly appeal
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing how to exile thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip as a way of shortening the war in the territory.
Florida is abuzz with scandalous accusations that state’s GOP chairman and his anti-gay wife had sex with a woman, says columnist Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia is "now weaker politically, militarily, and economically" since before it invaded Ukraine.
“And there have been a lot,” the MSNBC host said.
The MSNBC anchor also issued a fierce response to the former president’s attack on the network.
The House voted to eject the New York Republican after its ethics panel alleged he spent campaign money on Botox, designer fashion and other personal items.
Russian forces have been significantly reinforced, as fresh, well-trained reserves with have been sent to the Bakhmut sector, Senior Lieutenant Oleksiy Tarasenko, a deputy commander in Ukraine’s 5th Separate Assault Brigade told Radio Svoboda on Nov. 30.
The U.S. Air Force has eliminated Boeing from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch, Boeing confirmed on Friday, shaking up the battle to build the next version of the aircraft known as the "Doomsday Plane" due to its ability to survive a nuclear war. The move leaves privately-held defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp as the lone company publicly vying for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) contract to eventually replace a fleet that has been in use since the 1970s. The Air Force, which plans to award a SAOC contract in 2024, declined to comment on whether other firms had submitted bids.