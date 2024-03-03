News bulletin 2024/03/03 20:24

The couple feels “completely forgotten” in the New York legal system.
Western leaders have widely blamed Putin for the sudden death of his most prominent critic.
The rep of the Princess of Wales has finally addressed speculation about Kate Middleton's whereabouts amid concern — details here.
"To quote a Latvian woman I met on my trip: 'You hear Americans coming like the thunder.'"
AFP via Getty Images Counterintelligence agents in Germany have sprung into action after one of Vladimir Putin’s top allies in the press published an audio recording on Friday that she claimed was a conversation between German generals plotting to blow up the Crimean Bridge.The 38-minute audio clip, first shared by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, circulated simultaneously in Russia’s state-controlled media and among pro-Kremlin social media channels before prompting furious finger-pointin
Princess Charlotte of Wales is the late Princess Diana's double in a touching childhood photo from 19697 unearthed by Earl Spencer on Instagram
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
A network of white supremacist fitness clubs is spreading across the US, recruiting men to prepare for what they believe will be a race war.
Identical quadruplets who beat the odds to even be born are turning 18 - and are about to separate for the first time. Doctors told Jose and Julie Carles it was more likely they would win the lottery than that all four babies would live. But 18 years on Ellie, Georgie, Jessica and Holly are happy and healthy as they reach adulthood. The foursome were born minutes apart on March 23, 2006.
King Charles' home with Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle is preparing for visitors as an exciting change is announced
Trump and Biden's word gaffes have prompted questions about their age and fitness for presidency.
One challenge Americans face when visiting the United Kingdom is learning to drive on the “wrong” side of the road. The British drive on the left side of the road while we, in America, drive on the right side.
Rihanna performed at a private pre-wedding bash that Asia's wealthiest man, the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, hosted for his son and bride-to-be.
Nikki Haley pledged to support the Republican Party nominee to participate in presidential primary debates. Now she's balking at backing Donald Trump.
"The most fascinating part of the whole vacation was realizing that many people live for this place. The crowds…the prices…the lines. Never again for us."
"John Candy had a lot of endurance, I mean really, a lot of endurance," Brian Grazer said of the late actor
Queen Camilla has been incredibly busy over the past few weeks, and it's understood that the Queen will be taking a small break from royal duties over the next few days
Toby Melville/ReutersDeSantis bill allows release of Epstein testimonyPrince Andrew, confidently leading the royals to church this week with a grin plastered over his face, might want to pause the celebrations: Ron DeSantis could be coming for him.According to the Daily Mirror, the Florida governor and failed presidential hopeful has signed a bill allowing the release of grand jury testimony relating to the 2006 probe into Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. This could cast light on longstandin
Sydney Sweeney couldn’t host Saturday Night Live without an appearance from Glen Powell. Luckily, there were two. The first came during Sweeney’s monologue, when she jokingly addressed rumors that she and Powell, her co-star in the rom-com Anyone But You, were romantically involved, despite her being engaged. She spoke lovingly about her fiancé and asked …
Crew members have a unique perspective when it comes to traveling on a plane.