News bulletin 2024/04/20 19:24

- The Canadian Press
Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
- Snopes
Fact Check: People Are Claiming Trump Never Attended His Children's Graduations. Here's What We Found
The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.
- The Daily Beast
New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Details How Staffers Would Keep Former President Awake
One-time "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman also predicted a Trump outburst in his hush money trial.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Privately Rages About His Sketch Artist, Courtroom Nap Reports
The former president’s anger during the first week of his New York hush money trial was “maxed out, even for him,” a source tells Rolling Stone
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
- Sky News
Injuries and 'material losses' after large explosion at Iraq military base
Injuries and "material losses" have been reported after a large explosion at a military base in Iraq. A US official said it wasn't caused by American military operations. The base is used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of dozens of armed groups, and is home to its chief of staff.
- INSIDER
Marjorie Taylor Green mocked by fellow lawmaker calling on her to be appointed as 'Putin's Special Envoy'
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."
- The New York Times
Israel’s Strike on Iran: A Limited Attack but a Potentially Big Signal
WASHINGTON — For more than a decade, Israel has rehearsed, time and again, bombing and missile campaigns that would take out Iran’s nuclear production capability, much of it based around the city of Isfahan and the Natanz nuclear enrichment complex 75 miles to the north. That is not what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war Cabinet chose to do in the predawn hours of Friday, and in interviews, analysts and nuclear experts said the decision was telling. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from
- CNN
‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing
Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover
The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.
- The Daily Beast
Iran Issues Unprecedented Nuclear Threat in Duel With Israel
Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon
The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.
- INSIDER
A top House Democrat wants to remove Trump's Secret Service protection if he's sent to prison
As a former president, Trump is currently entitled to Secret Service protection for life.
- The Hill
Melania Trump says US ‘must unite’
Melania Trump is making a pitch for unity and says the “safety” of Americans would be her prime concern if her husband, former President Trump, wins his bid to return to the White House. “The safety and well-being of American families remains my top priority,” the former first lady told Fox News Digital in a story published Friday.…
- The Canadian Press
Melania Trump is set to make a return to her husband's campaign with a rare political appearance
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband's presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump's latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be
- The Wrap
Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video
The former president read aloud from a pile of positive stories and editorials after leaving court Thursday The post Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Independent
Max Azzarello posted ‘conspiracies’ online. He died after setting himself on fire outside Trump’s trial
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
- NY Daily News
Editorial: No debate about it: A fitting end to the ridiculous impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren’t allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber. It’s their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about. Under the normal ...
- Associated Press
Satellite image analyzed by AP shows damage after Iranian attack on Israeli desert air base
An Iranian attack on an Israeli desert air base last week as part of Tehran's unprecedented assault on the country damaged a taxiway, a satellite image analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday shows. The overall damage done to Nevatim air base in southern Israel was minor despite Iran launching hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.