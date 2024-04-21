News bulletin 2024/04/21 07:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
- The Hill
Trump makes new plea for immunity ahead of Supreme Court case
Former President Trump made a new plea for presidential immunity Saturday in a Truth Social post, ahead of arguments at the Supreme Court next week on his immunity claim in his federal election interference case. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING…
- Business Insider
These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid
A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.
- The Daily Beast
New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju
- INSIDER
Marjorie Taylor Green mocked by fellow lawmaker calling on her to be appointed as 'Putin's Special Envoy'
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."
- The Hill
Mary Trump taunts uncle for appearing to sleep in court: ‘Worried narcolepsy runs in the family’
Mary Trump, former President Trump’s niece, joked that she’s concerned narcolepsy runs in the family after rumors of her uncle falling asleep in court this week came to light. The former president seemed to doze off during his first day of the New York hush money criminal trial. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported…
- Business Insider
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signals Putin's plan to seize Kharkiv and create a 'sanitary zone'
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the first senior Kremlin official to outright identify the city as a potential target, the ISW said.
- CNN
‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing
Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon
The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.
- HuffPost
Ken Buck Rips 'Moscow Marjorie' Taylor Greene For Sinking To 'New Low'
The former Colorado representative knocked Greene for "acting completely irresponsibly" with her talk on Ukraine.
- The Hill
GOP lawmaker blames ‘Gaetz and 7 useful idiots’ for House turmoil
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) blamed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and “seven useful idiots” for turmoil in the House, saying Thursday their success in ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last fall is a direct cause of today’s problems for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Lawler criticized members of his own party for weakening Johnson’s negotiation powers…
- The Independent
Giuliani bankruptcy creditors fire off subpoenas to try to establish whether Trump owes him money
His son, Andrew Giuliani, and his sexual assault accuser, Noelle Dunphy, were among those subpoenaed
- The Hill
GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld
A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…
- Business Insider
More than half of the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers just staged a mass fly-off
Photos show the mass fly-off of 12 B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.
- The Wrap
MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video
Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Business Insider
Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time
Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.
- The Canadian Press
Final jurors seated for Trump's hush money case, with opening statements set for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday. The panel of New Yorkers who will decide the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president took final shape after lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of potential jurors on whether they can impartially judge Trump in the city where he built his real
- Bloomberg
Tiny Texas City Repels Russia-Tied Hackers Eyeing Water System
(Bloomberg) -- When Mike Cypert got the call that utilities in remote Texas communities were being hacked, he raced across his office to unplug the computer that ran his city’s water system.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanGiuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset
- HuffPost
Trump Keeps Trying To Court Black Voters. But Who’s Actually Buying This S**t?
A Trump sneaker? A mug shot? The attempts by the Trump campaign to court Black voters have been laughable — until they were not.
- Bloomberg
China’s Ambassador to Canada Leaves Post Amid Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- China’s ambassador to Canada has left his post after nearly five years, a period marked by heightened tensions between the two countries. Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanGiuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset SearchCong Peiwu has returned to Chin