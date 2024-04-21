News bulletin 2024/04/21 18:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him
NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president
- The New York Times
Trump’s Trial Challenge: Being Stripped of Control
NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new
- Business Insider
Israel hit Iran with a half-ton supersonic 'Rampage' missile, report says
Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.
- The Hill
Trump makes new plea for immunity ahead of Supreme Court case
Former President Trump made a new plea for presidential immunity Saturday in a Truth Social post, ahead of arguments at the Supreme Court next week on his immunity claim in his federal election interference case. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING…
- Business Insider
These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid
A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.
- The Daily Beast
New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Supporters, Critics Spar In Tense Focus Group Footage
"They simply want to be heard, and they will shout to be heard," said Republican pollster Frank Luntz as he reflected on the chaotic video.
- CNN
‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing
Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.
- HuffPost
Ex-RNC Chair Skewers Jesse Watters With Wicked 'Little' Description
Michael Steele slammed the Fox News host for "literally trying to gin up crap about the jurors" in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.
- The Daily Beast
Even Jury Selection Can’t Escape Trump’s Racism
Jabin Botsford / GettyDonald Trump’s defense team reportedly believes that young Black men will help save the former president from a guilty verdict.Lawyers for the former president, who has the dubious distinction of being the first ex-commander in chief to be criminally tried, have been “hoping to spot sympathizers and will focus on younger Black men and white working-class men” as jurors, according to a recent New York Times report.The notion that young Black men might be more easily persuade
- Business Insider
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signals Putin's plan to seize Kharkiv and create a 'sanitary zone'
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the first senior Kremlin official to outright identify the city as a potential target, the ISW said.
- CNN
‘Suicidal’: Ex-Nixon White House counsel on Trump taking stand in hush money trial
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discusses former President Trump potentially testifying in his New York hush money trial.
- INSIDER
A top House Democrat wants to remove Trump's Secret Service protection if he's sent to prison
As a former president, Trump is currently entitled to Secret Service protection for life.
- Snopes
Fact Check: The Truth Behind Claims Playgirl Ran a 'Sleep with Donald Trump' Contest in 1990
An X (formerly Twitter) post stated, "That one time #Trump was in Playgirl for anyone to win a trip to his bed."
- Bloomberg
Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search
(Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani’s creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor’s finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanThe formal requests, filed Friday in the US Bankruptcy Court for
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Says Mike Pence Has ‘Failed’ Donald Trump
CNNSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continued the GOP’s ostracism of former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday after declining to say whether she would have fulfilled the vice president’s constitutional role of certifying the presidential election results before Congress on Jan. 6.“I think that he’s failed President Donald Trump since that day because he certainly does not recognize that we need someone in the White House who needs him out on the trail advocating for him instead of constantly crit
- LA Times
Calmes: Hapless House Republicans weaponized impeachment. It backfired
The spectacular failures of House Republican attempts to humiliate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are a win for the Constitution.
- The Wrap
MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video
Michael Steele accuses the Fox News host of attempting to sow doubt about the hush money trial jurors The post MSNBC Anchor Slams Jesse Watters for Trump Jury Coverage: ‘He’s Being a Pathetic Little Tool’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Independent
Giuliani bankruptcy creditors fire off subpoenas to try to establish whether Trump owes him money
His son, Andrew Giuliani, and his sexual assault accuser, Noelle Dunphy, were among those subpoenaed
- The Hill
GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld
A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…