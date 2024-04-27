News bulletin 2024/04/27 06:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
Secret Service says agent on Harris’ detail was removed from assignment after distressing behavior
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.
- The Daily Beast
Prosecutors Reveal Who’s Paying the Lawyers for Trump’s Longtime Assistant
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesWhen Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors called their second witness in Donald Trump’s criminal case on Friday, they wanted the jury to note who is paying for the lawyers for this prosecution witness: Trump.Rhona Graff, who served as Donald Trump’s executive assistant and so-called gatekeeper for 34 years, was called by prosecutors on Friday to testify in her former boss’ criminal hush-money trial. And almost immediately, Assistant District Attorney S
- CNN Business
Right-wing media ruptures over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust Mike Johnson
As Greene threatens to oust House Speaker Johnson over his support for Ukraine aid, a rift has ruptured in the MAGA Media landscape.
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife
"It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial," the former president said of Melania Trump.
- HuffPost
Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments
Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ That Will ‘Make His Campaign Cringe’
“That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Upholds Trump’s $83 Million Defamation Verdict
Reuters/Brendan McDermidA federal judge in New York upheld a defamation verdict against Donald Trump, keeping him on the hook for the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of sexual assault.Trump had motioned to receive a new trial, but Judge Lewis Kaplan rebuffed that effort, determining nothing was wrong with the first one that ruled against him.The decision affirms that Carroll suffered harm from Trump publicly railing against her in 2019, as she went public with her
- HuffPost
Trump Lawyer Argues He Could Legally Order Assassination Of Political Rival
"I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.
- CNN
‘A big mistake’: Ex-Trump White House lawyer reacts to Trump’s mention of Charlottesville
Former White House attorney Jim Schultz reacts to former President Donald Trump’s remarks comparing campus protests about the Israel-Hamas war to the deadly Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth
The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.
- USA TODAY
Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses - Justice Alito has questions
During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.
- INSIDER
The mysterious life of Melania Trump, a former supermodel who is the subject of fashion scandals and bizarre conspiracy theories
Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.
- Bloomberg
Ex-Trump Assistant Tells of Stormy Daniels Visit to Trump Tower
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant, who worked for his real estate empire for decades, told a jury that she has a “vague recollection” of seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower sometime before 2015.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchBillionaire Stephen Ross Belie
- The Wrap
Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video
"And do you say to them, 'You coward?'" radio host Howard Stern asks The post Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Reuters
Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Offers Macabre Characterization Of What Happens To All His Loyal Aides
Cassidy Hutchinson also addressed the new indictment of her onetime boss, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
- The Daily Beast
Sonia Sotomayor Shreds Claim President Can Kill Political Rivals With Immunity
Getty Images An attorney for Donald Trump on Thursday tried to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that his client could have murdered his political rivals with immunity, whether for official state purposes or just because he felt like it—and Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not having it.On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump’s presidential immunity case, and discussion largely focused on determining if there is immunity for a president’s “official acts.”Justice Sonia Sotomayor cu
- CNN
CNN Poll: Few think Trump is being treated the same as other defendants
As the first criminal prosecution of a former American president began just 13% nationwide feel Donald Trump is being treated the same as other criminal defendants, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. Most of the country was divided over whether he is being treated more harshly (34%) or more leniently (34%) than other defendants.
- HuffPost
Justice Jackson Schools Trump Lawyer On Presidential Immunity
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued with Donald Trump’s attorney about why presidents should face criminal liability.
- CBC
Freeland attempts to quell questions about working relationship with N.L. premier
During a stop in Mount Pearl on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attempted to smooth over questions of her working relationship with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey following his repeated criticism of the federal carbon tax.Freeland was in Mount Pearl to tout housing investments in the federal budget. Furey — Canada's only remaining Liberal premier — did not attend.One of his MHAs, Mount Pearl North representative Lucy Stoyles, was in attendance."Well, you see th