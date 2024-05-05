News bulletin 2024/05/05 12:23

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
- The Hill
Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi
- The Daily Beast
Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand
Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the
- HuffPost
Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
- Business Insider
A NATO country says it could join Ukraine's war with Russia if 2 conditions are met
French President Emmanuel Macron said France could send troops if requested by Ukraine in response to a Russian breakthrough.
- Business Insider
Ukraine highlights Russia's 'line of hell.' Claim of dozens of tanks and military vehicles destroyed on one sector of the Donetsk front.
Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.
- CNN
Trump’s bombardment of dishonesty: Fact-checking 32 of his false claims to Time
Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.
- The Hill
Former RNC Chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…
- Business Insider
Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS
A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.
- The Daily Beast
Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’
Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg
- CBC
Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan
When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the
- Snopes
Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth
Does he need a good night's rest?
- Associated Press
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database. The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, was also on the list. Russian officials did not immediately clarify the allegations against any of the men.
- The Daily Beast
Did a Fox Host Just Joke About Paul Pelosi’s Hammer Attack?
Fox NewsFox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy made a bizarre quip Friday about Paul Pelosi after a colleague hypothesized about Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients awarded by a Democratic administration, saying that Pelosi—who was struck in the head with a hammer during a home invasion in 2022—perhaps “needs the hammer instead of the medal.”The comment came during a Jesse Watters Primetime segment about how President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 people on Friday, in
- Business Insider
Russia's pulling its aircraft away from the front lines as Ukraine hits air bases with deep strikes, Western intel says
Ukrainian forces recently attacked the Kushchyovskaya airfield with drones, likely trying to disrupt Russia's highly destructive glide-bomb strikes.
- Euronews
Ukrainians flee Russian advance as footage shows decimated village
No building in Ukraine's Ocheretyne village appears unscathed by fierce fighting between Kyiv and Moscow.
- Rolling Stone
Trump ‘Disgusted’ by Kristi Noem’s Puppy Execution Story
Donald Trump won’t stop talking about the South Dakota governor’s dog story and her poor grasp of “public relations,” sources tell Rolling Stone
- The Wrap
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video
"Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Says Some Americans Might Like a Dictator. He’s Right.
Photo Illustrator by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesNumerous scary details came out of Donald Trump’s recent interview with Time magazine, but few were more eye opening than an exchange that, in my opinion, didn’t garner the attention it deserved.When asked about his authoritarian rhetoric regarding being a “dictator for a day” and “suspending the Constitution,” Trump responded, saying, “I think a lot of people like it.”Now, in fairness, Trump insisted that he was only joking and “bein