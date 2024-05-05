News bulletin 2024/05/05 18:23

Latest Stories
- The State
SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said
Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
- The Hill
Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
- CNN
RNC chief counsel resigns after two months
The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi
- HuffPost
Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
- Business Insider
Ukraine highlights Russia's 'line of hell.' Claim of dozens of tanks and military vehicles destroyed on one sector of the Donetsk front.
Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.
- The Daily Beast
Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he
- The Wrap
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video
"Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
Poilievre tight-lipped on what Conservatives might do with capital gains tax changes
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is telling business leaders to fight their own battles when it comes to the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation. But even as he characterizes their plan as an "attack," his office is keeping tight-lipped about whether or not his party will vote in favour of it. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation last week to implement the most recent federal budget that did not include one of its marquee announcements. Instead,
- Reuters
Russia hits Ukraine regions, Zelenskiy says Su-25 bomber downed
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed at least two civilians, set a food factory ablaze and damaged other infrastructure, homes and commercial buildings on Saturday, regional officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had used eight missiles of various kinds and nearly 70 guided aerial bombs against communities and frontline positions during the day, after Ukraine's air force downed 13 Shahed drones that targeted the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions overnight.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?
Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.
- INSIDER
Hear the tapes: DA's theory of Trump as the hush-money mastermind takes a hit in newly-released defense recordings
Tapes newly released by Trump's defense cast doubt on whether Trump was truly the mastermind of a hush-money scheme.
- The Daily Beast
Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’
Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg
- Snopes
Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth
Does he need a good night's rest?
- The Hill
Former RNC Chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…
- Associated Press
As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia
Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.
- United Press International
Kremlin says Ukraine targeting forces in Crimea with U.S.-made mobile missiles
Ukraine is using recently acquired and U.S.-made and supplied mobile surface-to-surface missile systems to target Russian military assets in the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Kremlin said Saturday.
- CBC
Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan
When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the
- Reuters
Hamas armed wing says responsible for Israel-Gaza border crossing attack
CAIRO (Reuters) -The armed wing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, which Israeli and Palestinian media reports said had resulted in Israeli casualties. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave. Hamas' armed wing said it fired rockets at an Israeli army base by the crossing, but did not confirm where it fired them from.
- The Wrap
Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video
The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump The post Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.