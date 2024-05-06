News bulletin 2024/05/06 08:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
RNC chief counsel resigns after two months
The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.
- The State
SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said
Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.
- Business Insider
Pentagon races to prop up Ukraine's hard-fighting 47th Mechanized Brigade that's exhausted, report says
Trained by NATO instructors, the 47th Brigade all-volunteer unit is one of Ukraine's powerhouse brigades.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi
- Euronews
Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations
Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.
- The New York Times
Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital
WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr
- The Daily Beast
Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he
- The Wrap
RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video
The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- Reuters
Israel attacks Rafah after Hamas claims responsibility for deadly rocket attack
CAIRO (Reuters) -Three Israeli soldiers were killed in a rocket attack claimed by Hamas armed wing, near the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where Palestinian health officials said at least 19 people were killed by Israeli fire on Sunday. Hamas's armed wing claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza that Israel said killed three of its soldiers. Israel's military said 10 projectiles were launched from Rafah in southern Gaza towards the area of the crossing, which it said was now closed to aid trucks going into the coastal enclave.
- CNN
The moment Trump defied gravity is coming back to haunt him
Being elected president shortly after surviving the publication of the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape in 2016 is the moment in which Donald Trump defied political gravity.
- The Canadian Press
Poilievre tight-lipped on what Conservatives might do with capital gains tax changes
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is telling business leaders to fight their own battles when it comes to the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation. But even as he characterizes their plan as an "attack," his office is keeping tight-lipped about whether or not his party will vote in favour of it. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation last week to implement the most recent federal budget that did not include one of its marquee announcements. Instead,
- USA TODAY Opinion
Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?
Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.
- The Wrap
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video
"Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Independent
Trump and Republicans line up to praise frat boys as they wade into campus Gaza protests
A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes
- Associated Press
As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia
Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.
- The Hill
Former RNC chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him: his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…
- The Canadian Press
India's foreign minister reacts to murder charges, claims Canada welcomes criminals
OTTAWA — India's Foreign Affairs Minister accused Canada of welcoming criminals from his country in response to the RCMP's recent arrests in a homicide that has roiled tensions between the two countries. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also called Ottawa the No. 1 driver of what he described as a violent movement of Sikhs trying to carve their own country out of India. "It's not so much a problem in the U.S.; our biggest problem right now is in Canada," Jaishankar said Saturday during remarks at a forum
- GOBankingRates
From LBJ to Biden: How the Economy Performed Under Each President
The economy is big, complex and difficult for most people to understand. In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think -- the Federal Reserve, for...
- LA Times
Calmes: Donald Trump's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad second term
Don't let the focus on holding Trump accountable for what he has done cloud your vision on what he will do, if voters give him the chance.
- CNN
Last look: NATO’s shifting center of gravity
Fareed explains how NATO’s eastern flank is fortifying itself against Russian attack and taking the lead in the transatlantic security alliance.