News bulletin 2024/05/09 07:28

- HuffPost
‘Looks Like S**t’: Trump Loses It In Unhinged Nighttime Rant At Cable News Host
The former president took aim at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
- HuffPost
Ex-DOJ Official Shows How Postponing Trump’s Docs Trial May Actually Backfire
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
- People
Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
- HuffPost
CNN Reporter Says Trump Got ‘A Little Physical’ Prompting His Attorney In Court
Paula Reid said the former president was actively prodding his lawyer to object.
- HuffPost
Irony Meters Explode Over Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Latest Trial Spin
The former president's attorney talked about credibility, and you know what happened.
- HuffPost UK
Russia's Head Bishop Had Some Truly Unnerving Words For Putin After The President Was Sworn In
Not that Putin reacted, of course.
- The Canadian Press
Barron Trump, 18, to make political debut as Florida delegate to the Republican convention
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said Wednesday. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election. NBC News
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Stormy Daniels Put Trump’s Toxic Horniness on Full Display
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
- The Hill
DNC calls Trump ‘a con artist’ as he reportedly meets with NFT buyers
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is slamming former President Trump as “a con artist,” following reports that Trump is dining with donors who supported his mug shot digital trading cards. Trump, who has the day off from court Wednesday, is expected to host a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with donors who bought…
- HuffPost
14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
- HuffPost
Courtroom Artist Reveals Fear Over 'Strange Emails' From Donald Trump's Base
Jane Rosenberg detailed receiving unsettling messages from the former president's supporters.
- People
Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Exposes Meaning Of Donald Trump's Courtroom Scowl: 'Scares Me A Bit'
Omarosa Manigault Newman also suggested why the former president is almost pushing Judge Juan Merchan to lock him up in his hush money trial.
- CNN
Houston police chief retires suddenly after questions raised about more than 260,000 suspended investigations
Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.
- HuffPost
RFK Jr. Says A Worm Ate Part Of His Brain
A report says the independent presidential candidate and noted conspiracy theorist was told by doctors he had a dead parasite inside his head.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Blows Up at Fox Anchor Pressing Her on Puppy Murder
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
- The Wrap
Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video
It seemed earlier versions of the story were "more the foolish hijinks and less predatory" he added The post Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hill
Fani Willis refuses to testify before GOP-led Georgia panel
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said Monday that she would not be testifying before a Republican-led Georgia state Senate panel investigating her. At an event where she earned the endorsement of many local Black religious leaders, Willis said the committee investigating her may not have the authority to subpoena her. “First of all,…
- The Canadian Press
NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26M to Costco, Loblaw in recent years
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly
- Reuters
US Federal Election Commission gives Trump 45 more days to file personal financial disclosures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures. Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15. But a legal representative for Trump on Wednesday requested the agency grant the candidate an extension, citing "the complexities of his financial holdings," according to a copy of the letter released by the agency.