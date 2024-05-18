News bulletin 2024/05/18 18:25

Latest Stories
Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
- The Independent
Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
- United Press International
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Az. indictment during birthday party
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
- HuffPost
Majorie Taylor Greene Insults Jasmine Crockett, Sends Oversight Committee Hearing Into Chaos
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
- The Daily Beast
Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
- CNN
The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
- The Daily Beast
Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
- The Wrap
Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video
The CNN host shares his surprise witnessing the former fixer being “cornered in what appeared to be a lie” in Thursday’s testimony The post Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Trump Complains 'I Have The Only' Illegal NDA While His Lawyers Claim He Knew Nothing Of It
In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.
- HuffPost
Joe Biden Trolls Trump With Meme Reminding Him Of Failed Doomsday Prediction
Of all the former president's claims, this one may have held up the least.
- The Hill
Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden's poll numbers are awful. America, brace for a Trump victory in November.
Joe Biden is probably going to lose this election. Many of us realize that already, I suspect, but grief is a process.
- Business Insider
Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.
- INSIDER
As Michael Cohen's testimony droned on, the real hush-money show moved outdoors with crude balloons and a 'Beetlejuice' chant
As Michael Cohen testimony droned on, the show moved outside, where pro-Trump penis-shaped balloons competed with anti-Trump chants of "Beetlejuice!"
- Yahoo Finance Canada
'Huge increases': Economists sound alarm over impact of Canada population growth on housing market
National Bank says the 2024 trend, which is seeing growth far higher than in the same period last year, is likely to worsen the housing crisis before it gets better.
- HuffPost
MSNBC Host Says Trump Allies Had 'Mean Girls' Moment With George Conway In Court
Katy Tur said the former president's entourage had "a mean girl quality to their presence."
- The Daily Beast
House Oversight Committee Hearing Goes Totally Off the Rails Thanks to MTG
TwitterA House Oversight Committee hearing that was supposed to cover contempt proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland devolved into chaos and name-calling after repeated interruptions from a certain far-right representative from Georgia.Thursday night’s meeting was originally intended to advance a measure to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. But it quickly fell off the rails, with Marjorie Taylor
- The Hill
Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Fetterman: ‘I stand up to bullies’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) following his derisive comments on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Thursday night that erupted in chaos and was littered with insults. “In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman said Friday morning on social media platform…
- The Daily Beast
Trump Will Spend Part of Barron’s Big Graduation Day at a GOP Fundraiser
Marco Bello/GettyLast month, Donald Trump was indignant when it appeared that the judge in his hush-money trial might not let him have a day off from the proceedings in order to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation. Trump said Barron “was looking forward for years to have graduation with his mother and father there” at the ceremony, but it looked like the judge wouldn’t let him “escape this scam—it’s a scam trial.”In the end, of course, Judge Juan Merchan did allow the former president
- CNN
Opinion: Stormy Daniels testified about something billions of humans do. Why was she demeaned for it?
The media decided to erroneously describe a grown woman openly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with a grown man as obscene, writes Danielle Campoamor.