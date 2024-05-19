News bulletin 2024/05/19 20:24

Latest Stories
- The Independent
Trump appears to freeze for 30 seconds on stage during NRA speech
Biden and Trump campaigns continue to trade barbs over accusations candidates are senile
- The Daily Beast
Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
- The Daily Beast
Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca
- TVLine.com
Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58
Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …
- Rolling Stone
Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’
"It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream
- United Press International
Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
- The Daily Beast
Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
- CNN
The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
- The Hill
Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…
- Business Insider
Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say
Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.
- The Hill
Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…
- Business Insider
Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.
- INSIDER
Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal
Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.
- France 24
The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army
On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August
- The Wrap
‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video
Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- INSIDER
Donald Trump's political maelstrom could be close to sucking Ivanka back in
Friends of Ivanka Trump told Business Insider that, despite her recent distance from her father's political brand, never say never to a return.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Anthony Scaramucci: How Dems Can Steal the Thunder at Trump’s Trial
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI have seen my fair share of political theatrics and controversy over the years. From my 11 days as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, to my many public trials and tribulations, I know a thing or two about what goes on behind the curtain.Like most of us, I have been keeping tabs on the Trump trials. It is like a bad accident you drive past but cannot resist rubbernecking. Even if you hate the guy, he has turned the c
- Business Insider
The model for NATO defending Ukrainian airspace from Russian attacks already exists, says German politician
A German politician said the Western defense of Israel from Iran is a blueprint for protecting Ukraine.
- INSIDER
We asked ChatGPT to be a juror in Donald Trump's hush-money trial. It said it would find him guilty.
We asked AI chatbots how they'd decide the Donald Trump trial if they were jurors. ChatGPT and Perplexity both said they'd find him guilty.
- The New York Times
Trump Has Long Prized Certain Tactics. His Trial Has Highlighted Them.
There are few distractions in the courtroom while Donald Trump’s criminal trial is in session. Lawyers and witnesses talk. Onlookers are tense and silent. And a squadron of armed court officers and Secret Service agents guards the room. But as Michael Cohen explained this week why he had broken with his former boss in 2018, after saying he spent more than a decade doing Trump’s bidding, reporters turned away from him to stare at one of the trial’s most noticeable interruptions. Sign up for The M