News bulletin 2024/05/26 08:24

- The Daily Beast
Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.
ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p
- Rolling Stone
Trump Pressures Republicans to Pass a Law to Keep Him Out of Jail Forever
The former president is convinced state prosecutors will target him again after a second term, and wants the GOP to solve that problem for him
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice
Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case
- Business Insider
US Stryker armored fighting vehicles help Ukraine recapture lost territory in Kharkiv region, report says
The Ukrainian fightback around Vovchansk is being led by the elite 82nd Air Assault Brigade, sources told the Kyiv Post.
- Business Insider
2 Yale researchers are pulling back the curtain on Russia's sanctions-stricken economy — and it's landed them on a list of Putin's enemies
Russia's economy is in trouble, no matter how much the government tries to distort the facts, two Yale researchers say.
- The New York Times
How Donald Trump Still Lives in the 1980s
NEW YORK — When his criminal trial finishes for the day, Donald Trump typically returns to the marble-and-gold triplex atop Trump Tower, the high rise he built in the early 1980s and used to establish a public image as a master builder. It is the silver lining for Trump, as he spends his first sustained period of time in Manhattan since he moved to Washington in 2017. He passes the days in a dingy courtroom downtown, where he faces 34 felonies, listening to people from his old life describe him
- The Hill
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
- The Daily Beast
‘Swamp Creature!’: Trump Gets Shouted Down as He Begs for Libertarian Nomination
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images It was clear from the start that this year’s Libertarian convention would not be a staid affair.Going into the weekend, the Washington Hilton was stocked with shrink-wrapped packs of Blood of Tyrants’ Liquid Freedom Energy Tea. More than one attendee appeared to be smoking indoors. The drinks were flowing and the crowd was chanting, booing, and hollering through speeches left and right. Punches even flew. And that was all before former President Donald Trump took th
- The Daily Beast
Justice Alito’s Beach Home Neighbors Sound Off on That Jan. 6 Flag
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLong Beach Island, New Jersey—About 45 minutes past the Garden State Parkway’s Judy Blume Service Area, itself precisely 24 miles southeast of the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area, the original Ron Jon Surf Shop appears, like a Jersey Shore apparition, just off Route 72.Roughly 15 minutes down Ocean County Road 607, beyond Boulevard Clams and Lenny & John’s Subs—if you pass Mustache Bill’s Diner, you’ve gone too far—sits an unremarkable beach h
- CNN
Washington Post: Justice Samuel Alito’s wife said upside-down American flag was ‘an international signal of distress’ in 2021
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife previously said the inverted American flag flown at the couple’s house in January 2021 was “an international signal of distress,” The Washington Post reported Saturday, detailing an encounter during that time between the Alitos and a Post reporter outside the couple’s home.
- The Canadian Press
Trump, accustomed to friendly crowds, confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
- The Conversation
Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war
A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.
- HuffPost
Michael Kosta Stunned By 1 Detail In Nikki Haley's 180 On Donald Trump
It annoyed the "Daily Show" host the most.
- Insider Monkey
The Fastest Declining Economy in the World in 2024
In this article, we will be finding the fastest-declining economy in the world in 2024. Based on the average annual GDP growth rates of the past 5 years, we’ve also prepared the free full list of 15 Fastest-Declining Economies in the World in 2024. The global economy is experiencing critical economic challenges as growth is […]
- Raleigh News and Observer
Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Coca-Cola 600, and so are Democrats
The Democratic National Committee is not letting Trump visit the Coca-Cola 600 without reminding voters of “his extreme agenda.”
- The Hill
5 hurdles that could trip Trump up as he tries to retake the White House
Former President Trump is the slight favorite to win November’s election with less than six months to go. That’s less because of national polls — where Trump holds only a very small lead — and more because of his standing in the battleground states. In the polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk…
- Business Insider
US-supplied HIMARS 'completely ineffective' against superior Russian jamming technology, report says
Russian jamming can cause the HIMAR missiles to miss targets by 50ft or more, The Washington Post reported.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump will pardon himself if reelected. Biden should be the 'big guy' and do it now.
There are good reasons for the president to pardon Donald Trump. In fact, Joe Biden should do so during the first presidential debate.
- CNN
Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti
Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.
- Reuters
Trump's attacks on early voting muddle Republican election plans
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was traveling to a campaign rally aboard Donald Trump's private jet in early April when he decided to broach the delicate issue of early voting. As the Boeing 757 flew from Florida to Green Bay, Wisconsin, Johnson pressed the Republican candidate to use his speech to urge his supporters to cast their votes ahead of Election Day. Early voting often draws a torrent of vitriol from Trump, who falsely claims it is vulnerable to fraud and cost him the 2020 election.