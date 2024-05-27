News bulletin 2024/05/27 07:24

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Eric Trump Slammed For ‘Particularly Disgusting’ Memorial Day Weekend Post
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
- The Hill
George Conway predicts Trump won’t be unanimously acquitted in hush money trial
Conservative pundit George Conway predicted former President Trump will not be unanimously acquitted in the Manhattan hush money trial. Conway told MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Saturday that testimony over the past few weeks showed that Trump is “neck-deep” in the case, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. Conway added that it is…
- The Canadian Press
Trump, accustomed to friendly crowds, confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open de
- The Conversation
Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
Secession talk evokes fears of a second Civil War. But one scholar says secession is already happening in the US under a variety of guises.
- Business Insider
US Stryker armored fighting vehicles help Ukraine recapture lost territory in Kharkiv region, report says
The Ukrainian fightback around Vovchansk is being led by the elite 82nd Air Assault Brigade, sources told the Kyiv Post.
- Business Insider
2 Yale researchers are pulling back the curtain on Russia's sanctions-stricken economy — and it's landed them on a list of Putin's enemies
Russia's economy is in trouble, no matter how much the government tries to distort the facts, two Yale researchers say.
- The Hill
Tim Scott deflects when asked about Trump’s claim he ‘nearly escaped death’ in FBI raid
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) dodged a question Sunday over former President Trump’s false claims that he was in mortal danger when the FBI raided his Florida home last year, as the South Carolina Republican hopes to join the former president on his November election ticket. Trump said last week that the FBI was “locked &…
- The Hill
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
- Euronews
Poland scrambles jets to secure airspace from Russian attacks on Ukraine
Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.
- The New York Times
How Donald Trump Still Lives in the 1980s
NEW YORK — When his criminal trial finishes for the day, Donald Trump typically returns to the marble-and-gold triplex atop Trump Tower, the high rise he built in the early 1980s and used to establish a public image as a master builder. It is the silver lining for Trump, as he spends his first sustained period of time in Manhattan since he moved to Washington in 2017. He passes the days in a dingy courtroom downtown, where he faces 34 felonies, listening to people from his old life describe him
- Business Insider
The US gave up sending Ukraine Excalibur guided artillery shells costing $100,000 because they rarely hit their target, report says
The US halted Excalibur-guided artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine after Kyiv reported high failure rates caused by Russia's electronic jamming.
- The Daily Beast
Tim Scott on Trump Getting Booed by Libertarians: He’s So Popular!
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump was met with overwhelming boos on Saturday night as he begged the Libertarian Party for its 2024 nomination. According to one of his top veepstakes candidates, the negative reception was actually a sign that Trump is getting more popular.Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a frontrunner to become Trump’s vice-presidential pick, appeared Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union, and was immediately grilled about the Libertarian National Convention ordeal. “I saw a wa
- CNN
Washington Post: Justice Samuel Alito’s wife said upside-down American flag was ‘an international signal of distress’ in 2021
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife previously said the inverted American flag flown at the couple’s house in January 2021 was “an international signal of distress,” The Washington Post reported Saturday, detailing an encounter during that time between the Alitos and a Post reporter outside the couple’s home.
- Business Insider
The Israeli Air Force may have to think twice about taking on Hezbollah
The anti-aircraft missile suggests Israel's Air Force would face a much greater threat over southern Lebanon than it has in Gaza's skies.
- Reuters
Taiwan president extends goodwill after China drills, US lawmakers arrive
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Lai Ching-te extended goodwill towards and offered cooperation with China on Sunday following two days of Chinese war games near the island, as a group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taipei. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, carried out the military drills on Thursday and Friday, calling them "punishment" after Lai's inauguration speech on Monday which Beijing called another push for the island's formal independence. China has repeatedly lambasted Lai as a "separatist".
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again
Stubborn inflation has been hitting Americans at every level: From grocery prices to those of housing, high costs have placed an enormous toll on consumers. Thus, it came as no surprise that the...
- The Daily Beast
‘Swamp Creature!’: Trump Gets Shouted Down as He Begs for Libertarian Nomination
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images It was clear from the start that this year’s Libertarian convention would not be a staid affair.Going into the weekend, the Washington Hilton was stocked with shrink-wrapped packs of Blood of Tyrants’ Liquid Freedom Energy Tea. More than one attendee appeared to be smoking indoors. The drinks were flowing and the crowd was chanting, booing, and hollering through speeches left and right. Punches even flew. And that was all before former President Donald Trump took th
- CBC
Albertans think Danielle Smith is bad on affordability. Here's why she isn't paying for it
EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC News commissioned this public opinion research in April, leading into the first anniversary of the United Conservative Party's general election win last May. The poll offers insight into how Albertans feel about Danielle Smith's UCP government and the Opposition NDP. As with all polls, this one provides a snapshot in time. This analysis is one in a series of articles from this research.The three most important issues to Albertans are health care, the cost of living and housing
- The Hill
George Conway slams Trump’s ‘moral depravity,’ lauds Smith’s move to gag him in docs case
Conservative attorney George Conway weighed in on former President Trump’s recent false claims that the FBI was prepared to kill him when they searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 for classified documents, criticizing Trump for his “moral depravity.” Conway, speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about Trump’s controversial fundraising email, said the accusation against a government agency was…
- The Independent
A former Miss America is running for Congress as a pro-choice – and anti-Trump – Republican in North Dakota
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund created shockwaves during her reign after publicly taking pageant leadership to task for bullying and other bad behavior. Now she’s tackling another challenge: running for Congress in her home state of North Dakota as a pro-choice Republican who will not “bow to” Trump, she tells Sheila Flynn