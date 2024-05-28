News bulletin 2024/05/28 06:28

Latest Stories
Eric Trump Slammed For ‘Particularly Disgusting’ Memorial Day Weekend Post
"How dare you tweet this, THIS weekend," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger fired back at Donald Trump's son.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Freaks Out at New York Trial Judge as Jury Deliberation Nears
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
- HuffPost
Mark Hamill Strikes Back At Trump's Awkward Self-Own With Perfect ‘Star Wars’ Tweak
The former president's own warning came back to bite him.
- The Wrap
George Conway Explains Why Trump Is Unlikely to Be Acquitted in Hush Money Case | Video
"All the defense has to do is convince one juror to hang the group," the attorney says The post George Conway Explains Why Trump Is Unlikely to Be Acquitted in Hush Money Case | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Just Sold His $10M Jet to One of His Megadonors
Vivaldi/Wikimedia CommonsAfter nearly half a billion dollars in legal judgments against him this year, Donald Trump’s company opted to offload one of his private jets this month, public filings show. And the buyer is a Republican megadonor who poured nearly $250,000 into a political committee tied to Trump’s 2020 campaign.The plane, a 1997 Cessna jet, is worth in the range of $10 million, according to evoJets, though terms of the transaction couldn’t be confirmed.Federal Aviation Administration
- The Hill
George Conway predicts Trump won’t be unanimously acquitted in hush money trial
Conservative pundit George Conway predicted former President Trump will not be unanimously acquitted in the Manhattan hush money trial. Conway told MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Saturday that testimony over the past few weeks showed that Trump is “neck-deep” in the case, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. Conway added that it is…
- HuffPost
Authoritarianism Expert Explains Why Libertarian Boos Will Be 'Lethal Blow' For Trump
It's all about the ego, said New York University history Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
- Business Insider
Polish official claims the US told Russia it would strike Russian targets in Ukraine if Putin used nuclear weapons
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev hit back at the comments on X, saying that US strikes on Russian targets would result in a "world war."
- The Hill
Trump attacks Biden, hush money judge in Memorial Day post: ‘Human scum’
Former President Trump marked Memorial Day with attacks on the judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.” After a Truth Social post somberly remembering the fallen early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement. “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human…
- CBC
Refugees need to repay for flight to Canada after arriving, but it's not that easy
A year after their plane touches down in Canada, refugees are required to start repaying their travel loans. But it can be a challenge for larger families. Many are struggling to find meaningful work, cover rising costs, learn a new language and find their place in a new country.Samiullah Ashna arrived in Calgary with his wife and five children two years ago, fleeing violence and persecution in Afghanistan. It was a life-altering journey that took the 40-year-old father, his wife and their young
- INSIDER
10 smoking guns in the Trump hush-money trial — and why jurors don't have to believe Cohen or Stormy to convict
Don't believe Michael Cohen? Worried about Stormy Daniels? We walk you through 10 smoking-gun prosecution exhibits that speak for themselves.
- The Conversation
Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
Secession talk evokes fears of a second Civil War. But one scholar says secession is already happening in the US under a variety of guises.
- HuffPost
Libertarian Delegate Trolls Trump With His Infamous Quote But Gets Scolded By Chair
A Missouri attendee who was given the floor made a questionable attempt at mocking Trump.
- CBC
Canada purchasing 16 new fighter jets out of current budget, minister says
The first 16 of the air force's new F-35 fighters will be paid for out of the current federal budget, even though Canada isn't expected to take delivery of the warplanes until 2026.Defence Minister Bill Blair pointed to the investment on Monday while defending the Liberal government's military spending plans before a House of Commons committee.In testimony to Congress, a senior U.S. military official warned late last year that the delivery of stealth fighters ordered by Canada and other allies m
- The Hill
Texas House runoff elections could seal revenge wins for Paxton, Abbott
The highly anticipated primary election runoffs in Texas are guaranteed to make waves Tuesday, as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) look to finally shut the door on the political careers of a select group of vulnerable Republicans who have wronged them in the past year. Abbott has taken aim this…
- The Hill
Tim Scott deflects when asked about Trump’s claim he ‘nearly escaped death’ in FBI raid
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) dodged a question Sunday over former President Trump’s false claims that he was in mortal danger when the FBI raided his Florida home last year, as the South Carolina Republican hopes to join the former president on his November election ticket. Trump said last week that the FBI was “locked &…
- CNN
Opinion: What the Libertarians are warning us all about Trump
Americans can learn from the crowd that booed Donald Trump at the Libertarian convention, writes Dean Obeidallah, who says it was the reception he richly deserved.
- Euronews
Poland scrambles jets to secure airspace from Russian attacks on Ukraine
Warsaw said all steps were taken to secure the country's airspace as Moscow pummeled Ukraine with missiles on Saturday.
- Business Insider
The US gave up sending Ukraine Excalibur guided artillery shells costing $100,000 because they rarely hit their target, report says
The US halted Excalibur-guided artillery shell deliveries to Ukraine after Kyiv reported high failure rates caused by Russia's electronic jamming.
- The Hill
GOP in limbo on Garland contempt vote as some Republicans cast doubts
The House GOP effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress is in limbo, with Republicans unsure whether they have the votes to pass the measure. Two committees last week easily passed resolutions to censure Garland, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has since projected confidence, saying he expects the measure to pass…