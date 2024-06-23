NEWS OF THE WEEK: Georgia May Jagger pregnant with her first child

The 32-year-old model - who is the daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and fashion icon Jerry Hall - will welcome her bundle of joy with boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick. Georgia shared the happy news on Tuesday by taking to social media to share a string of photographs alongside a caption stating, "Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans." The first image she shared showed her posing with a wide smile and lifting up her vest top to show off her growing baby bump. Subsequent images showed the model and Cambryan posing together, kissing, and pressing their exposed tummies together.