NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jared Padalecki opens up on battling suicidal thoughts

The 41-year-old actor has long been something of an open book about his struggle with depression and he has raised funds and campaigned for mental health charities over the years. Opening up on Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, the actor revealed, "It was 2015, I had a really low moment. I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. "I called my wife (Genevieve Padalecki) and she said, 'Get home'. And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and..."