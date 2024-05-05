NEWS OF THE WEEK: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invest in Mexican football club

The actors caused a stir when they agreed a deal to take over Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in early 2021 and now their R.R. McReynolds Company has apparently invested in much-loved Liga MX side Club Necaxa. According to Variety, Ryan and Rob were encouraged to join the investor group for Necaxa by Hollywood star Eva Longoria. The pair are set to work with Eva and fellow investors Sam Porter and Al Tylis to increase Necaxa’s profile internationally as the streaming demand for football content continues to rise.