NI secretary to 'reset and strengthen' Irish relations

The Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and the Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin have met at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.

The discussions marked the first official engagement between the two as both governments pledge a reset in relations.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Benn said it was "a pleasure" to meet the tánaiste to discuss the UK government's "commitment to economic growth, peace and stability in Northern Ireland".

"As co-signatory of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I reiterated the UK government’s commitment to work with the Irish government for the betterment of the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

He added he is looking forward to working closely with the Republic to "reset and strengthen the relationship" between the two countries.

Mr Benn was appointed as the new Northern Ireland secretary following the Labour Party's general election victory last week.

He is a veteran parliamentarian representing Leeds Central in the House of Commons since 1999 and now the new Leeds South constituency.

He had been the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland since September 2023.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Martin said he was positive and optimistic about future relations with the UK.

The tánaiste said he expected a "wide-ranging" discussion, including the stability of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mr Martin also suggested that there could be a "friendly settlement" to the interstate case which the Republic of Ireland took against the UK over the Legacy Act.

"We know each other. We have a good understanding of each other's perspective, British/Irish relations and how to advance reconciliation in Northern Ireland," Mr Martin told reporters.

The two men were joined by the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson [Northern Ireland Office]

Asked whether the Irish government intends to continue the human rights case against the UK over the Legacy Act, Mr Martin said he and Mr Benn will "explore the issue".

"There are mechanisms within the framework of the case which allow for, if you like, a friendly settlement but that will obviously depend on how the British Government is going to deal with that Legacy Act and the core issues," he said.

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Office (NIO) spokesperson said Mr Benn "stressed the need to address the legacy of the past in a way that is supported by victims and survivors and is compliant with human rights obligations".

"Mr Benn welcomed the news that the Irish Government has committed to assisting with the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and encouraged them to take all steps necessary to facilitate its work," the NIO spokesperson added.

The Northern Ireland Troubles was a 30-year conflict that cost more than 3,500 lives and left thousands more seriously injured.

Last year's Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act was the Conservative government's controversial attempt to "draw a line" under that conflict.

It was first proposed by the then prime minister Boris Johnson in 2021 as a solution to ending what he called "vexatious prosecutions" of former soldiers.

The act's most contentious element - the offer of conditional immunity to suspects - was disapplied by the High Court in February, as was the bar on new civil cases.