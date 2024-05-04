Nicholas Alexander Chavez Confirms He’s Exiting ‘General Hospital’ In Message To Fans
It’s official. Nicholas Alexander Chavez has confirmed he is not returning to General Hospital. In a message on X (fka Twitter), Chavez, who portrayed Spencer in the ABC daytime drama, expressed his gratitude to fans.
“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn’t be as busy as I am professionally if it weren’t for the talented producers, writers, directors and fellow actors,” Chavez wrote. “Frank Valentini [executive producer] is a mentor and a friend, and we’ve had some pretty extensive conversations about my future on the show. While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles.
“Beyond the people I’ve already mentioned, I want to take some time to thank and honor the GH fan base,” he continued, “especially the ‘Sprina’ fans, who must be the most loyal and kind fan base in the universe of entertainment. Words fail to show the depth of my gratitude, thank you, I love you all very, very much.”
Chavez took what was described as a temporary leave of absence earlier this year to film a role in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series for Netflix.
He joined General Hospital in 2021 and won a Daytime Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.
Chavez was last seen on-screen on January 31. He was drugged by his ex Esme and both were presumed dead after falling off a boat into the Seine.
