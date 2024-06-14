Nick Mavar, longtime deckhand on 'Deadliest Catch', dies at 59

F/V Northwestern deckhand Nick Mavar Jr., seen on the left in this photo released in 2007, has died at 59, according to police.

Nick Mavar Jr., a deckhand for the F/V Northwestern who was featured on the series "Deadliest Catch" over the course of 15 years, has died.

He was 59 years old.

Mavar, whose real name Nickola Mavar Jr., died Thursday in Naknek, Alaska, following a medical emergency, Bristol Bay Borough Police Chief Jeff Elbie told USA TODAY Friday. The longtime fisherman was pronounced dead after he was transported to a medical facility.

Mavar appeared on 16 seasons of "Deadliest Catch," which started airing on Discovery Channel in 2005. Fifteen years after making his debut in Season 2, Mavar's final appearance on the Emmy-nominated show was in Season 17, which aired in 2021.

"Deadliest Catch," now in its 20th season, follows crab fisherman off the coast of Alaska as they continuously defy death during expeditions in the Bering Sea.

In December 2022, Mavar — who served under Captain Sig Hansen — sued his employer F/V Northwestern, alleging he was "seriously and permanently injured" when he suffered a ruptured appendix while on board the ship "following a time period of repeated reports of pain and discomfort."

Mavar claimed his employer was negligent in failing to obtain timely medical care that would have prevented the rupture. A "cancerous tumor" was later found to be growing inside his appendix, he claimed.

Several months later, the F/V Northwestern sued the "Deadliest Catch's" production company for failing to provide appropriate medical care while requiring the vessel's adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

