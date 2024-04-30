Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Wore Authentic Cowboy Boots for Under $300 to Kick Off Their Wedding Weekend

The couple threw a “country chic” welcome party in Tecovas boots before their wedding ceremony on April 27. Get all the details on their western wedding vibes

Erika Priscilla/Instagram; Tecovas All the details on Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's pre-wedding Tecovas boots

Before Nick Viall and Natalie Joy tied the knot in a rustic wedding ceremony on April 27, the newlyweds wanted to kick off their festivities with some Western flair. So they put on their cowboy boots.

The couple hosted a “country chic” welcome party on the Friday before their nuptials, and for the occasion they wore coordinating cowboy boots by Tecovas, the Austin-based shoe brand that specializes in the classic style.

Remi Jo/Instagram Nick Viall and Natalie joy celebrate their love at pre-wedding country chic bash

Related: Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Kick Off Their Wedding Weekend With Country-Chic Welcome Party!

Joy wore Tecovas’ best-selling suede Annie boots in the color Fawn, a muted beige. She paired them with a Cinq white minidress complete with an ornate lace train and trimming.

Viall, 43, opted for The Doc, a square-toe style made of bovine leather. He went with the Midnight hue to go with his black suit, which he styled with a white button-up shirt, bolo necklace and cowboy hat.

Both Joy and Viall’s shoes are available on Tecovas’ website and retail for $295.

When speaking with PEOPLE about the party planning process, Joy said she wanted everyone to get in the spirit, which meant dressing the part. "I figured since we're on a farm and we're in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around," Joy said of the bash, which included a mechanical bull, barbecue, and cornhole.

Related: Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Are Married! Inside Their 'Romantic' Wedding on a Stunning Georgia Farm! (Exclusive)

The ambiance took an “ethereal romantic” turn at the actual wedding, which was held on Joy’s family’s 300-acre farm (a dream of hers for as long as she can remember).

The bride walked down the aisle in Manolo Blahnik heels and a custom gown by Cinq that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, a V-waistline and full skirt. A floor-length floral lace veil topped her elegant long hairstyle while Verstolo jewelry accessorized the timeless design.

Viall wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo with a bow tie. "I've always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event. And even though we're having it on the farm, we're doing both," the Bachelor alum told PEOPLE. "So it's kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe."

Erika Priscilla/Instagram Nick Viall and Natalie Joy share a kiss at pre-wedding party before April 27 ceremony in Georgia

Related: Natalie Joy Claps Back at 'Ridiculous' People Criticizing Her Wedding Look: 'Yes I'm Breastfeeding'

The 170 guests in attendance — including Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, Victoria Fuller (one of Joy's bridesmaids) and JoJo Siwa — were transported to the wedding ceremony in vintage trolley tour buses stocked with champagne and cocktails.

For the reception, Joy changed into a custom Cinq corset bodycon with a lace skirt and detached sleeves, and after the party the just-hitched pair made their getaway in an old Ford truck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're not doing an an actual sendoff," Joy told PEOPLE. "We got to come and get the baby, so there's a couple of things we're going to have to fake. But starting our journey as a married couple, with River by our side, is truly the most special." In February, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, River Rose, on Instagram.

Viall and Joy first connected after she messaged him on Instagram in 2020. Later that year they went public with their relationship and on Jan. 12, 2023, they announced their engagement.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.