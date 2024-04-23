Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers Are Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Completely Surreal’

The couple, who have been open about their struggles with infertility, welcomed their first child, daughter Kilmer Dove, in March 2023

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Nico Tortorella (Left) and Bethany C. Meyers (Right)

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers’ family is growing.

Just over a year after welcoming their daughter Kilmer Dove, the couple announced in respective Instagram posts on April 23 that they are expecting their second child together in October.

“Things are expanding in the Meyers-Tortorella household — our hearts, our family, and my belly. 🥰 We are happy to announce that baby number two is coming in October,” Meyers, 37, wrote in a post alongside a carousel of baby bump photos with Tortorella, 35, and their 1-year-old.

In both of their posts, the couple, who wed in 2018, acknowledged their own history with fertility struggles — and made space for other couples similarly struggling — while celebrating their happy news.

“It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal,” Meyers continued, referring to the family’s move to Florida in January.



Meyers wrote, “Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing. We did all the earthly tactics to get our babies, while our babies did all the heavenly ones. Together, we combine forces to prepare for their grand entrance into the world.”

The I Am More Than My Body author described Tortorella as “the ultimate belly-rubber, crepe-finder and Kilmer-soother,” before paying tribute to their daughter, too.

“Kilmer Dove, you are my first, and I love you. But pretty soon, I’m gonna need you to stop jamming your finger into my belly button while yelling ‘BA BA!!’ ”

In Tortorella’s post, the Younger actor similarly reflected on how 2024 has been a year of “transition” as the couple navigated a move to Florida, which they described as “a place where we can grow food year-round, where we can run barefoot, chase lizards, play in the ocean, and literally stop to smell the flowers.”

“The very day we arrived at our new house, we made a baby. Really, it’s true. It’s funny how, when you commit to dreams and embrace changes, miracles unfold,” Tortorella continued.

“Bethany, thank you for creating the space to continue to grow our family. We are nothing without you. I am constantly in awe of your strength and willingness to expand,” they wrote in honor of Meyers. “And Kilmer Dove, get ready girl — it’s big sister energy from here on out. I love you both. I love all of you. All of it is you.”

Nico Tortorella/Instagram Nico Tortorella and daughter Kilmer

In Meyers’ caption, they reflected on how “bittersweet” pregnancy announcements can be for those who have “experienced pregnancy loss or have struggled to conceive.”

“It’s not lost on me that some people reading this are still hoping for their first while I announce my second. There are never any words that make it better, so I won’t try to offer them. I will just let you know that you are seen and your sorrow is held, even in my joy," the be.come project founder added.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Nico Tortorella (Right) and Bethany Meyers (Left) in 2022

Last year, three months after welcoming their daughter, Tortorella spoke to PEOPLE about their struggles conceiving, which they said “sucks and it hurts, until one day it doesn’t.”

“For anyone that is experiencing any sort of infertility, we are trying to create life at a time when life is seemingly the most fragile, and it f------ sucks.”

Reflecting on their transition to life as a parent, the City on Fire actor said, “It just feels like I am experiencing everything in my life and this world in a more intense way.”

“It feels like it's the reason that Bethany and I are here and the reason that we are doing what we're doing," Tortorella said. "It gives us more purpose to just keep exploring new forms of art and expression and creativity. It feels like the question and the answer.”



