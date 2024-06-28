Nicola Coughlan Releases Charity Pop Single 'Shoes...More Shoes' Inspired by Viral TikTok Moment for Pride Month

The song, which was released on Friday, was inspired by an interview the actress did with Hits Radio, where she was asked about what her dream job would be

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 world premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City

Nicola Coughlan is entering her pop girl era.

On Friday, June 28, the Big Mood star, 37, dropped her debut single — inspired by a viral TikTok moment of an interview she gave on HitsRadio UK last month.

The track, titled "Shoes...More Shoes," is a collaboration between Coughlan and songwriter and music producer Ellis Miah, who has worked with Miley Cyrus and RuPaul.

Proceeds for the single will go to two LGBTQ+ charities: Not A Phase, a British organization which advocates for the rights of trans people in the U.K.; and the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization that helps queer and trans youth.

"👠SHOES…MORE SHOES👠 Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists I too wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes to @ellismiah in the 30 minutes I had before getting ready to go to Mighty Hoopla," the Derry Girls actress wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the song playing on Spotify on Friday.



Coughlan continued, "Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration, I live for you. Most importantly this song (now streaming everywhere you listen to music) is raising funds for two incredible charities @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️."

"Shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes," she sings over pulsating synth on the track.

Earlier this week, she had teased the single in an Instagram post writing, "SHOES…MORE SHOES 👠🛥️🍣👠 In my making music almost exclusively for gay men era Full Track Coming Soon- Presave link in stories Raising funds for @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈."



In the interview that inspired the track, Coughlan was asked what her dream job would be, to which she replied: “You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs, just, exclusively for gay men? That’s my dream job.”

She continued, "They don’t even really sing. They just list things. They’re like, ‘Shoes and private yachts. Caviar and more shoes.’”

Coughlan's response ended up going viral on TikTok and even got the club remix treatment by Miah. As of posting, it has over 836,000 likes on the social media platform.

The Bridgerton star — who plays Penelope Featherington — is currently the lead in Season 3, where her romance with longtime friend Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, heats up.



