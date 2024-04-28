Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose with Teenage Daughters Sunday and Faith at Her AFI Tribute

The 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on Saturday, April 27, marked the first public red carpet event for Kidman and Urban's teenage daughters

Michael Kovac/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban glammed up for their night out in honor of the actress — and were joined by their teenage daughters on the red carpet for the first time!

It was the Bombshell star's time to shine as she was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Saturday, April 27.

Posing together on the red carpet, Kidman, 56, wore a custom version of a Balenciaga Fall 24 fitted gown that was embroidered in gold sequins, while her husband sported a black suit with black silk lapels, a white shirt, black tie and black boots. Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, were among family members in attendance with Sunday wearing a floral strapless gown and Faith in a striking red dress.

Michael Kovac/Getty (L-R) Keith Urban, Sunday Urban, Faith Urban, Sybella Hawley, honoree Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

During her acceptance speech, the actress praised Urban, 56, her two daughters and her family as a whole, noting that there was an "enormous amount of luck in my life," but adding that, "there's also the most important thing, love."

"Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles on 27 April, 2024

Kidman noted that her mom wasn't at the event, adding "but they said there's a live stream available for her and she's watching it, so I hope, and that's what I love about technology. And my papa who isn't here, but I feel him every day."

"And then there's all my nieces and nephews and my sissy and my beautiful aunt and her husband, who's our family now. And I am really, this is all because of you, and I love you so much. So there's no place like home, as they say. You're my home. And thank you for flying halfway across the world," she continued.

Kidman, 56, was surrounded by friends and coworkers who paid tribute to her as she received the honor. Guests included her costars in Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, her close friend Naomi Watts and Morgan Freeman, who worked with Kidman on the Paramount series Lioness.



Related: Nicole Kidman Feels 'So Lucky' for 18 Year-Marriage to Keith Urban: 'My Deep, Deep Love' (Exclusive)

The AFI Life Achievement Award has been presented by the American Film Institute since 1973 to an "individual whose career in motion pictures has greatly contributed to the enrichment of American Culture," the organization's website said.

Kidman recently reflected on her career by sharing a video to Instagram of herself at 14 in her first role — Helen in Bush Christmas in 1983. She reflected on receiving the AFI's honor in the caption.

Don Arnold/WireImage Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of 'Expats' in December 2023

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This 14 year old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play 😱," she wrote in the caption.

"So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx."





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.