Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Teenage Daughters Make Red Carpet Debut

It’s time to finally meet the Kidman-Urbans.

On Saturday, Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, were accompanied by their daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, celebrating Kidman’s career. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The event marked the official red carpet debut for the teens, whose parents have kept them out of the spotlight throughout their lives.

Kidman and Urban were also joined by Kidman’s sister, Antonia Kidman and her family — which includes Antonia’s husband, Craig Marran, and Kidman’s nieces, Sybella Hawley and Lucia Hawley, and nephew, Alexander Kidman Marran.

(L-R) Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“They are here to support me, and they’re very, very supportive and incredibly loving,” the Oscar winner told People of her two daughters she shares with Urban.

Kidman also has two older children — Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29 — with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman with her children Connor (left) and Isabella (right) at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2004. Matthew Simmons via Getty Images

At the ceremony, Urban gave a touching speech about Kidman ahead of her award acceptance, Today reports. According to the outlet, during the country music star’s sweet tribute to his wife, he spoke lovingly about how much he loved watching Kidman be a mom, saying it is “one of the most beautiful things.”

“Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try to do the same for our girls — keeping a tight little unit wherever we are,” Urban said. “We’ll make homes of film locations all over the world.”

Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Hawley, Nicole Kidman and Antonia Kidman. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Although the AFI event was Rose and Faith Marget’s first red carpet event, they have made another public appearance. In February 2021, Kidman, Urban, and their daughters virtually attended the 78th Annual Golden Globe awards when Kidman was nominated for “The Undoing.”

Kidman, Urban and their daughters speak via livestream during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2021. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Over the years Kidman has expressed that she wishes she had more children.

“I love, love children,” she told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire in January 2017. “I love raising children. They make me feel good, and I love being around, and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

