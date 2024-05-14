Nigerian Action Thriller ‘Son Of The Soil’ Begins Shooting, Raz Adoti Writing & Starring

EXCLUSIVE: Shooting is underway on Son of the Soil, a thriller from Action Xtreme out of Nigeria.

Conceived by Action Xtreme CEO Chee Keong Cheung, who directs and produces, the film follows former former Nigerian soldier Zion Ladejo, tortured by his past, who is forced to return to Nigeria following the tragic and untimely death of his sister. Determined to find those responsible, he embarks on a campaign of vengeance and in the process seeks redemption for his past actions.

It is being shot entirely on location in Lagos, Nigeria.

British-Nigerian actor Raz Adoti has written the script, takes on the lead role and is also producing. He is known for roles in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated Amistad, Paul McGuigan’s Gangster No. 1; Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, Paul W. S. Anderson’s Resident Evil: Apocalypse; crime drama Haven, and the action horror Doom, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He will next be seen in sci-fi action horror The Experiment, which is also from Action Xtreme and is directed by Cheung.

Further casting includes Africa Movie Academy Award Best Actress nominee Iretiola Doyle (Fifty, Arbitration), Sunshine Rosman (Flawsome, Finding Messiah), Philip Asaya (Cake, Slum King), Damilola Ogunsi (The Weekend, Gangs of Lagos), Taye Arimoro (Casa La Novia, The House of Secrets), Emeka Golden (Joe, Ije Awele), Sharon Rotimi (Chronicles) and James ‘BlacQ’ Damilare.

Crew includes Nigeria-based producer Wingonia Ikpi who serves as line producer and casting director through her company, Boxonia Blueprint. Other producers include Ioanna Karavela (Redcon-1, The Experiment, Bad Day at the Office). Director of photography is Jack Thompson-Roylance (Matar).

“Every film I’ve been a part of has meant something special to me, but with Son of the Soil, it is so much more than just a job,” said Adoti. “It feels like a ‘calling’ or a ‘purpose’ that touches my very spirit. I hope that I can make the people of Nigeria and Africa proud with this humble offering of an unorthodox, fictitious tale of inspiration, action and violence. A story that has an underlying message of hope and justice.”

Son of the Soil marks the third film production from Action Xtreme, which is the genre division of Andreas Roald’s UK-based producer-distributor Sovereign, known as a co-producer on Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness. The previous film, The Experiment, starred Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) and filmed at Rebellion Studios in the UK. The first, was a POV action flick, Bad Day at the Office, starring John Hannah (The Mummy) and Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill). Cheung produced and directed both, which are in post-production.

“This is my first experience of working in Nigeria and I am excited to be working with such an incredible cast and crew,” said Cheung. “The dynamic landscapes and rich culture provide the perfect backdrop for the film. Amidst the adrenaline-fueled action, audiences will find themselves immersed in a journey that not only entertains but also celebrates the beauty and diversity of Nigeria.”

