Nigeria's President Tinubu falls over during ceremony

President Tinubu was able to carry on with the programme [AFP]

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has slipped and fallen over at an official event to mark 25 years of democracy in the country.

The president, 72, fell as he climbed the steps on a vehicle which was supposed to take him around Eagle Square in the capital, Abuja.

He had to be helped to get back to his feet.

One of his aides described it as a "mild misstep" and said the president had been able to continue with the rest of the programme.

"He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues,” wrote presidential aide Dada Olusegun on X.

Mr Tinubu’s closest challenger during last year’s election, Atiku Abubakar, expressed his sympathy.

“I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him,” he wrote on X.

Popular politician and activist Shehu Sani said it was no big deal, and that the incident showed the president is no different to anyone else.

“Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”

X user Arinze Odira said the fall was "scary to watch".

Another Nigerian Charles Awuzie posted on Facebook that he got emotional after seeing the clip.

“Whether it is President Biden or President Tinubu, I usually feel hurt when a human gets hurt in the place of service. I wish the president well.”

While most Nigerians have expressed their sympathy and best wishes, for some it has reignited questions about his health, which were raised by his opponents during the campaign for last year's tightly contested election.

More Nigeria stories from the BBC:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts