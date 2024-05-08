Nikki Glaser Believes Tom Brady-Jeff Ross Viral Moment At Roast “Was For Real”

Nikki Glaser is giving her take on the viral moment between Tom Brady and Jeff Ross during The Gratest Roast of All Time.

As the roast kicked off on Netflix, Ross mentioned an incident involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft that triggered Brady to get off his seat and tell the “Roastmaster General” not to “say that sh** again.”

More from Deadline

Glaser, one of the featured comedians, is now sounding off on that confrontation.

“I believe that was for real,” Glaser said on The Howard Stern Show. “Robert Kraft was not a confirmed guest to be there. I didn’t know he was going to be there until I was there. And I knew everyone else. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Robert Kraft’s here?’ Because I think there was a vibe that Robert Kraft is kind of like a dad figure to Tom, he doesn’t want to sit here and listen to all these jokes about him, so maybe he wouldn’t show. And so I was surprised when Jeff made that joke, but I do think that Tom actually was looking out for him.”

RELATED: Netflix Cuts Kim Kardashian Being Booed At Tom Brady Roast

Ross made a joke referencing an incident in 2019 where Kraft was accused of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida. Prosecutors ultimately dropped a misdemeanor charge against the Patriots owner after courts blocked the use of video from secret cameras installed by police inside the parlors.

RELATED: Plastic Surgery, Deflategate, Infidelity: Nikki Glaser Reveals The Jokes She Didn’t Tell At Tom Brady’s Roast

“I don’t think Jeff — I hope he wouldn’t mind me saying … he was a little bit worried. I mean, we have consciences about these things,” Glaser said. “Afterwards we go, ‘Did that really hurt his feelings?’ He had to do it performatively for Robert, I’m sure. But I’m sure it’s not an issue that Jeff is going to hear about today or anything like that.”

In a separate interview, Ross said he believes Brady was joking with him and wasn’t upset over the comment.

Watch Glaser’s complete interview with Howard Stern below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.