Nikki Haley suspends 2024 presidential campaign: Election live updates

Nikki Haley looks set to drop out of the Republican presidential race despite beating Donald Trump in Vermont’s GOP primary on Super Tuesday, a surprise on what was otherwise a dominant night for the front-runner in which he is projected to have won a further 14 primaries, including such large states as California and Texas.

Sources have since told CNN and The Washington Post that the candidate will suspend her campaign on Wednesday.

Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.

“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”

As it stands, Mr Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, the US Virgin Islands, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri.

President Joe Biden also dominated the Democratic race as expected but there was an upset in the US territory of American Samoa, where he was beaten by little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

Key Points

Nikki Haley expected to pull out of Republican presidential race on Wednesday

Trump storms toward Republican nomination as he sweeps Super Tuesday primaries

Trump gives rambling victory speech where he claims US elections are ‘third world'

Haley beats Trump in Vermont – but win looks like a case of too little, too late

Biden suffers rare loss in American Samoa caucus

Uvalde schoolchildren were massacred under a sheriff’s watch. He was still undefeated on Super Tuesday

21:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

For nearly two years, a Texas county sheriff has refused to step down after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

Instead, on Super Tuesday, Uvalde County sheriff Ruben Nolasco faced voters for the first time in the wake of the massacre.

And he won re-election with roughly 39 per cent of votes against three Republican challengers, according to preliminary results.

Story continues

The sheriff has repeatedly rebuffed calls to resign or withdraw his candidacy for re-election despite overwhelming public pressure from victims’ families, demands that he face criminal charges, and a federal investigation that detailed a minute-by-minute timeline exposing “cascading” failures in the law enforcement response that day.

Continue reading...

Uvalde sheriff wins re-election after school massacre

Biden campaign responds to Trump call for debates

21:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Per NBC News:

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler declined to address whether the president would debate, suggesting that's a discussion for later date.

“I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle,” Tyler said. “But if he’s so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn’t have to wait! He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night. He might even learn a thing or two about bringing people together and actually delivering for the American people.”

House passes six-bill spending package, which now heads to Senate

21:28 , Oliver O'Connell

339-85: House passes a six-bill spending package funding parts of the government to September 30th, the end of the fiscal year, to avert a partial shutdown Friday at midnight. 2/3rds vote (283) was needed for passage. Bill now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/wPX2V2OBjq — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 6, 2024

Trump to counter-programme Biden’s State of the Union

20:50 , Oliver O'Connell

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is planning some kind of counter-programming to Joe Biden’s State of the Union tomorrow evening.

The former president posted to Truth Social:

I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success - Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!

Please spare a thought for the fact-checkers out there who will now have to deal with both a sitting president and a former president...

Mr Trump wasn’t done there. He added:

It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Coming up tomorrow... it’s State of the Union time

20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Sommerlad gives a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday evening:

What time is the State of the Union?

Analysis: Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

John Bowden writes:

Mr Trump, meanwhile, continues to show enough of a weakness with centrist Republicans and independents to suggest that he will face real problems in November. If polls are correct and a significant portion of Haley voters do not support him in a general election, it could be a massive boon for Democrats — even if those voters do not pull the lever for Joe Biden. The argument that so-called “never Trump” pundits are making continues to ring true: in just about every state, between a fifth to a third of all Republican primary voters continue to signal that they do not want Donald Trump to be their party’s nominee; even in the Republican stronghold state of Texas, Ms Haley was likely to finish the night with more than 15 per cent of the vote.

It’s just as much, if not more so, an argument against Donald Trump as it is in Ms Haley’s favour. But it’s one that some of Mr Biden’s most ardent supporters continue to point to as well as they shrug off the incumbent president’s own popularity issues.

Read the full article...

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

20:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Quite a moment at Mar-a-Lago last night...

MTG clashes with Emily Maitlis over bizarre ‘Jewish space lasers’ conspiracy

House GOP not letting that Biden impeachment inquiry drop...

19:44 , Oliver O'Connell

The House Republicanrun Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer has invited Hunter Biden and his business associates to testify publicly at a hearing to examine “influence peddling” and Joe Biden’s alleged role in his family’s alleged activities.

The hearing is scheduled for 20 March at 10am and those invited include Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski, and Jason Galanis, who have all given depositions to the committee.

To date, there has been no evidence of President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

🚨PRESS RELEASE: Comer Invites Hunter Biden & His Business Associates to Testify at a Hearing Examining Joe Biden’s Role in His Family’s Influence Peddling https://t.co/vyCe9iGyLm — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 6, 2024

Analysis: Haley has finally dropped out... But she still doesn’t think Trump will win...

19:35 , Oliver O'Connell

John Bowden writes:

Nikki Haley’s departure from the 2024 presidential race leaves Donald Trump as the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party once again — or still, if you listen to his supporters, who argue that such has been the case for weeks.

The former governor of South Carolina made her exit from the campaign on Wednesday morning in Charleston, where just a few weeks ago she had watched as Mr Trump won a decisive victory in the state where she built her career. She thanked her supporters, giving particular mention to the young women who supported her as she made history as the first woman to win a statewide Republican primary contest.

Victories in Washington DC and on Super Tuesday in Vermont left Ms Haley in a position of clear distinction in comparison with her fallen rivals Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Chris Christie. But she was clearly left in the dust by her opponent, who seems likely to claim the lion’s share of the more than 800 delegates up for grabs this week.

However, there was little indication of any plans by Ms Haley in her concession speech to “kiss the ring”, as she had called it a few weeks ago, and endorse Mr Trump for the presidency.

Continue reading the full article...

Haley has finally dropped out. But she still doesn’t think Trump will win

Biden’s clean sweep spoiled by American Samoa surprise

19:20 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden has lost the American Samoa Democratic primary to a little-known candidate who had never visited the islands before the caucus.

The shock victory for Jason Palmer tarnishes a night where Mr Biden otherwise chalked up a string of Super Tuesday wins. Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory’s caucus, Mr Palmer won 51 and the president took 40, according to the local Democratic party office.

Namita Singh reports...

Shock American Samoa result spoils Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday clean sweep

‘Do these people have amnesia?’: Trump VP hopeful ridiculed for claiming US was better off during Covid

19:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Elise Stefanik, the Donald Trump critic-turned-superfan, has been ridiculed for claiming that Americans were “better off” four years ago during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic than they are now.

Ms Stefanik, the House GOP Conference chair, announced at a House Republican leadership press conference on Wednesday that Mr Trump will be her party’s nominee “and will be the 47th president of the United States”.

Kelly Rissman reports on the wave of ridicule that ensued:

MAGA lawmaker ridiculed for claiming US was better off during Covid

All the key results from Super Tuesday’s down-ballot races

18:50 , Oliver O'Connell

On Super Tuesday, voters in sixteen states and one territory cast their ballots in Republican and Democratic primaries.

All eyes were on the presidential primary races between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, with the former president sweeping the states on Tuesday.

In an upset to Mr Trump, however, Ms Haley secured a win in Vermont, marking her second-ever primary victory this election season.

President Joe Biden also enjoyed a sweeping victory – aside from a small, surprise loss in the territory of American Samoa.

While the presidential primaries were top of the agenda, there was also a trove of down-ballot races playing out.\

Katie Hawkinson reports on some of the key results and takeaways from the night:

Super Tuesday 2024: Key down-ballot race results

Dean Phillips ends his long-shot bid for president

18:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Minnesota Democratic Rep Dean Phillips announced the end of his quixotic primary challenge against President Joe Biden after a demoralising Super Tuesday result.

“I’m going to suspend my campaign, and I will be right now endorsing President Biden. The choices are so clear ... we only have two of them, and it’s going to be Donald Trump or Joe Biden,” Mr Phillips said on Wednesday.

Mr Biden dominated the primaries on Super Tuesday, when 15 states voted, including a sizable victory in Mr Phillips’ home state of Minnesota.

Kelly Rissman reports on the campaign that didn’t quite capture the hearts and minds of voters...

Biden challenger Dean Phillips ends his long-shot bid for president

A small victory for Haley in a night of losses...

18:20 , Katie Hawkinson

Nikki Haley won the GOP presidential primary in Vermont on Super Tuesday, marking her second-ever victory against Donald Trump.

Her win — secured with about 50 per cent of votes — marks the second time the former South Carolina governor has won a primary during her campaign and the first time she has won a state.

Continue reading...

Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory

18:10 , Oliver O'Connell

McConnell just backed Trump for president. This is what he said three years ago

Super Tuesday is less-than-super according to Colbert

17:50 , Martha McHardy

Stephen Colbert was not impressed by this year’s Super Tuesday primary elections, which he branded as “less-than-super.”

“This year, Super Tuesday is looking less-than-super because we already know who the nominees will be,” he said.

“Spoiler: It’s Biden-Trump. It’s always been Biden-Trump. It will always be Biden-Trump,” he added.

Colbert also cited a recent poll, which found that almost 50 per cent of respondents said they believe ‘it is likely Democrats will replace Biden with another candidate before the election.’

But Colbert did not agree. “No. No, they won’t,” he said. “It’s Trump versus Biden. Stop making up election fan fic.”

Read more...

Stephen Colbert says Super Tuesday is less-than-super: ‘Spoiler: It’s Biden-Trump’

Pro-Haley super PAC pivots with November in mind

17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A super PAC that urged non-Republicans to cast primary votes for Nikki Haley is pivoting to November, urging all voters who cast ballots for Haley to support Joe Biden.

Semafor reports that as of today, Primary Pivot will become Haley Voters for Biden.

“This is an effort from people who have actually supported Nikki Haley to try to guide as many of them as possible toward the candidate that respects democracy, even if they may disagree with him politically,” said Primary Pivot co-founder Robert Schwartz.

Primary Pivot said it would focus on Haley voters in states where they could be counted — nearly 300,000 in Michigan, and nearly 250,000 in North Carolina — both of which are likely to be pivotal in November’s presidential election.

Collins and Murkowski react to Haley exit

17:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins declined to endorse anyone after Nikki Haley dropped out of the presidential race when the senator was asked by The Independent on Wednesday.

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said “I wish she hadn’t,” regarding the former UN Ambassador leaving the race.

Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report from Washington, DC:

Republican senator Susan Collins refuses to endorse Trump after Haley exit

McConnell endorses Trump three years after calling him responsible for ‘violent insurrection’

17:20 , Gustaf Kilander

After Nikki Haley’s departure from the 2024 Republican presidential primary, outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed former President Donald Trump for a second term.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” he said.

While Mr McConnell’s relationship with Mr Trump has deteriorated significantly, the senate leader was always expected to back the eventual Republican nominee.

Continue reading...

McConnell endorses Trump calling him responsible for ‘violent insurrection’ on Jan 6

Collins not endorsing anyone after Haley exit

17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Susan Collins tells me about Nikki Haley ending her campaign. “I continue to believe that she would make an excellent president and I am not endorsing anyone.” — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 6, 2024

Analysis: ‘A candidate straight out of 2013’

17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

How did the former UN ambassador become the last candidate standing against Donald Trump?

Gustaf Kilander takes a look at her candidacy:

Nikki Haley ran a pre-Trump campaign in a post-Trump Republican party

Full story: Biden and Trump both pounce for Haley supporters

16:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump put out statements trying to get supporters of Nikki Haley to back their campaigns as the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor finally dropped out of the race.

The president also criticised Mr Trump as he tried to win over Haley backers.

Gustaf Kilander has the story:

Biden and Trump both pounce for Haley supporters as she finally bows out

How many Haley supporters might be up for grabs by Biden?

16:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Polling organizations are doubtless racing to find out exactly how many supporters of Nikki Haley will cross party lines and vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Currently, the most indicative polling is of Mr Trump’s electoral demographic weakness Ms Haley has exposed as noted by Alyssa Farah Griffin in a column in The Daily Beast.

The former Trump White House aide turned CNN panellist and co-host of The View, writes:

A CNN exit poll of Virginia primary voters found that among Nikki Haley voters, 78 percent would not commit to voting for the Republican nominee in November. In California, 69 percent of Haley voters said they wouldn’t vote for Trump in November, according to an NBC News exit poll. Even more striking were exit polls out of North Carolina that found 81 percent of Haley voters would not commit to voting for the eventual GOP nominee.

These numbers are remarkable if you consider that GOP primary voters are historically among the most intense of voters—meaning they will turn out and skew strongly more to the right than the average general election voter.

78% of VA primary voters would not commit to voting for Trump in November



In CA, 69% of Haley voters said they wouldn’t vote for Trump



In NC, 81% of Haley voters wouldn’t commit to voting for Trump



Flashing warning signs for Trump in a GE 🚨 https://t.co/K9IHeJDJGU — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 6, 2024

But, she notes that both candidates are flawed, so this is not all good news for the incumbent President.

While Biden has an advantage with moderates and independents fired up on issues such as abortion access, Trump has the advantage over Biden on border security, which has become the chief issue for most Americans.

The Biden camp therefore has to convince people to get off the couch and vote this November or the US may face the prospect of Trump being re-elected while losing the popular vote by a record amount given how the Electoral College works.

Here’s what Biden was referring to when he said Trump doesn’t want Haley supporters

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Biden wasted no time in making his pitch to Nikki Haley’s supporters who do not want to vote for Donald Trump in November’s general election.

In a tweet this morning the president reminded them of what the former president had said about supporters of Ms Haley.

“You don’t have to agree with me on everything to know MAGA extremism is a threat to this country,” Mr Biden wrote. “We need everyone on board—join our campaign.”

He attached a screenshot of one of Mr Trump’s Truth Social posts in which he attacked Ms Haley, calling her “Birdbrain” and then saying: “Anybody that makes a “contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them...”

You don’t have to agree with me on everything to know MAGA extremism is a threat to this country.



We need everyone on board—join our campaign: https://t.co/AZ3yBfRniy pic.twitter.com/a8MvWHqtSZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2024

Full story: Haley suspends presidential campaign

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced today that she is quitting the presidential race – clearing the way for Donald Trump to clinch the Republican nomination and setting American voters up for a Biden-Trump 2020 rematch.

As she delivered a speech on Wednesday morning from her home state of South Carolina, she announced she was suspending her campaign — adding she has “no regrets” about her campaign’s trajectory, which spanned just over a year — but did not endorse Mr Trump.

Kelly Rissman reports for The Independent:

Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign - but stops short of endorsing Trump

Watch: Nikki Haley announces decision to suspends campaign

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

.@NikkiHaley: "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets...In all likelihood, Donald Trump will the Republican nominee...I congratulate him and wish him well." pic.twitter.com/WUtvWvMtVi — CSPAN (@cspan) March 6, 2024

Biden makes pitch for Haley supporters as she suspends campaign

15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Biden released a statement after Nikki Haley announced the suspension of her campaign for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The president noted the former UN ambassador’s “courage” in seeking the nomination going up against Donald Trump, and seizing on the initiative he made a direct appeal to her supporters (the majority of whom have said they would not support the former president) to cross party lines and vote for him on the Democratic ticket instead.

Mr Biden wrote:

“It takes a lot of courage to run for President — that's especially true in today's Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign. I know there is a lot we won't agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America's adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground.

“We all know this is no ordinary election. And the stakes for America couldn't be higher. I know that Democrats and Republicans and Independents disagree on many issues and hold strong convictions. That's a good thing. That's what America stands for. But I also know this: what unites Democrats and Republicans and Independents is a love for America.”

Trump posts oddly timed reaction to Haley losses

15:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump posted an oddly timed statement on Truth Social saying he hoped Nikki Haley stays in the race for the Republican nomination despite news having broken some four hours before that she would be suspending her campaign. The post went live as she was addressing supporters in South Carolina.

Notably, she did not give an endorsement of the former president.

Mr Trump said on Truth Social:

Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries. Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls. At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Nikki Haley addresses supporters as she suspends campaign

15:10 , Kelly Rissman

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president. When I began, I said my campaign was grounded in my love for my country...but the time has now come for me to suspend my campaign.”

She lists things that she thinks the country should do or change, including the national debt that she says will eventually crush our economy; smaller government as necessary for our freedom; Congress is dysfunctional, calls for term limits in Congress; standing by allies is Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine is a moral imperative.

On Donald Trump, she said: “I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”

She added: “Our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Ms Haley offered no endorsement and quickly exited the stage after her brief remarks.

Watch LIVE: Nikki Haley to address suspension of presidential campaign following disappointing Super Tuesday

14:56 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump’s ‘conclusive’ Super Tuesday win hides an awkward truth

14:52 , Oliver O'Connell

For Independent Premium, Jon Sopel joins a thousand jubilant Republicans in Florida as Donald Trump declares himself invincible in the race for the party’s presidential nomination.

But his rival Nikki Haley has a couple of options – one thermonuclear – that could yet derail him.

Trump’s ‘conclusive’ Super Tuesday win hides an awkward truth

North Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate pledges to place reproductive rights at centre of campaign

14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The Tar Heel State’s current attorney general Josh Stein is running for governor to replace Cooper and had this to say last night about what he considers to be the key issue of his run.

“Let me be clear about reproductive health care, contraception, IVF, and abortion: As governor, I will veto any further restrictions on women's reproductive freedoms.” https://t.co/9xzOeRr88P — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2024

North Carolina’s outgoing governor: Democrats need to boast about Biden’s accomplishments

14:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Roy Cooper, who will be leaving office after reaching the end of his term, said his side need to take the fight to Trump this year by standing up for President Biden’s accomplishments in the White House.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) says Democrats need to pitch Biden’s accomplishments more:



“I was in a rural county announcing water infrastructure investments, people coming up to me with tears running down their cheeks because they didn't have to boil water anymore.” pic.twitter.com/MnHjCj92No — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2024

‘There is a real Never Trump contingent’

13:30 , Joe Sommerlad

MSNBC pundit Molly Jong-Fast argues that Haley’s campaign has exposed the extent of conservative disquiet about Trump’s dominance.

She also dismisses polling in the front-runner’s favour, reminding us that the red meat business of pursuing the Republican nomination is not the same as general election campaigning, when Trump will be forced to strike a more moderate, conciliatory tone as he seeks to further his appeal beyond his base.

Molly Jong-Fast: These polls are wrong. We know these polls are wrong from exit polls. There is a real never Trump contingent. And remember, Trump is a Primary candidate. He has only ever tried to appeal to Republican Primary voters. @MollyJongFast pic.twitter.com/bP3FObIEMt — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 6, 2024

The following also makes that point – although Haley obviously did not secure enough support to win, she did pick up sufficient quantities of dissenters in key states to give the Trump camp plenty to worry about come November.

(SUPER TUESDAY UPDATE) Here’s how Nikki Haley has fared in the states the GOP *cares about* with respect to the November general election (that have voted so far).



CO: 33.4%

ME: 26.2%

MI: 26.6%

MN: 29.1%

NC: 23.4%

NH: 43.2%

NV: 30.4%

UT: 32.8%

VA: 34.8%



Very bad news for Trump. pic.twitter.com/sMtlfy6Bu7 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 6, 2024

Nikki Haley to quit presidential race – clearing the way for Trump to clinch Republican nomination

13:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Kelly Rissman with the latest on this morning’s big development.

Nikki Haley set to quit presidential race

What next for Nikki Haley?

12:30 , Joe Sommerlad

The challenger’s campaign was left in the dust by Trump on Tuesday night.

Here’s John Bowden on her brave but futile resistance.

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

Haley will not endorse Trump as she drops out: NYT

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

The New York Times is reporting that Haley will not endorse Donald Trump when she speaks later, which is consistent with her recent hint that she no longer felt obliged to honour her RNC pledge to back the nominee.

As we await her exit speech later, here’s Katie Hawkinson on her Vermont win last night, which looks to be her second and final primary win.

Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory

Recap: Trump storms toward Republican nomination as Haley’s Super Tuesday hopes dwindle

11:45 , Joe Sommerlad

If you’re just joining us, this is how things stand on the morning after the night before.

Former president Donald Trump continued his march to the Republican nomination with victories in California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and a host of other Super Tuesday contests while Nikki Haley picked up a rare victory in Vermont.

The twice-impeached and four-times-indicted ex-president scored a near clean sweep on the most significant primary night of the campaign, trouncing the former South Carolina governor and edging closer to securing the delegates he will need for the Republican nomination.

Republicans held primary contests in 15 states on Super Tuesday – including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia – as well as caucuses in Alaska and Utah.

Super Tuesday typically marks the halfway point in primary contests and the candidates who dominate on typically go on to win the nomination of their party.

Here’s more from Eric Garcia.

Trump storms toward Republican nomination as Haley’s Super Tuesday hopes dwindle

Breaking: Nikki Haley expected to pull out of the Republican presidential race on Wednesday

11:33 , Joe Sommerlad

Despite adding to her Washington DC primary win with a shock in Vermont last night, it looks like it’s game over for Nikki Haley, who appears finally ready to admit defeat after running an impressively dogged campaign against the inevitable.

Sources have told CNN and The Washington Post this morning that the candidate will suspend her campaign on Wednesday.

She will be delivering remarks at around 10am EST (3pm GMT) in Charleston, South Carolina.

We’ll bring you all the latest on that as it happens.

Nikki Haley (AFP/Getty)

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Emily Maitlis to ‘F*** off’ after she’s asked about ‘Jewish space lasers’ conspiracy theory

11:15 , Joe Sommerlad

I think the headline above pretty much sums up this Super Tuesday exchange between the Georgia populist and the respected former BBC journalist.

MTG is fresh from telling Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass”, of course, so clearly won’t be welcome in Britain any time soon.

"Emily, you're a conspiracy theorist... We like the truth."



Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

Biden admonished again by ‘uncommitted’ campaign in Minnesota

10:50 , Joe Sommerlad

President Biden received another warning about his reluctance to stand up to Israel over Gaza in Minnesota, a week on from the “uncommitted” campaign picking up 100,000 votes in the Michigan Democratic primary, when its organisers had targeted just 10,000.

The “Uncommitted” MN campaign launched 8 days ago with $20,000 to spend on reaching voters. Tonight it is winning 20%, will surpass 40,000 total votes, and will be sending delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Earn our votes, @JoeBiden. Stop funding Israeli war crimes. pic.twitter.com/nW5sLqUnrE — Yonah Lieberman 🔥 (@YonahLieberman) March 6, 2024

Fellow Democrat Adam Schiff was also targeted by protesters on the issue as he gave his victory speech in California – and handled it pretty well, all things considered.

"I want to acknowledge the right of our protesters, and I look forward to working with you all."



— Democrat Adam Schiff after protesters interrupt much of his victory speech in the primary for California's U.S. Senate race pic.twitter.com/QPLOQ0kQR9 — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2024

Voices: ‘I wrote the Nikki Haley campaign song being trashed all over the internet. How embarrassing'

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

“As a white, middle-aged, gay New York musician, my voting record is very liberal. The only time I’ve ever voted for a Republican candidate was for New York City mayor Rudi Giuliani. We have all seen how that turned out,” writes Larry Dvoskin for Indy Voices.

“So, when legendary investor Tim Draper asked me to write a song to his lyrics in support of Republican Nikki Haley’s presidential run, I hesitated. Tim, a libertarian iconoclast in the field of finance, was one of the first investors in Hotmail, Twitch, Skype, Coinbase, and even Tesla before Elon Musk. He helped launch companies that are now worth over ten billion dollars. In other words, he has a good track record of knowing what he’s talking about.

“As we all know, Nikki Haley is a fighter and she didn’t fold to Trump like all the other candidates. People who have directly opposed Trump for any reason run a great political risk.

“I didn’t know much about Nikki Haley when the request came through — just that she was the former US Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, and her husband is a major in the National Guard. But I felt strongly that it was good for someone to stand up to Trump, especially a female candidate of color. I also have my own reservations, like many voters from both political parties, about re-electing older past presidents like Biden and Trump. We need younger leaders and a fresh start to bridge the divides in this country.”

I wrote the Nikki Haley campaign song being trashed all over the internet

Trump and Biden storm ahead in delegate count

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s how the delegate count now stands in the two races, according to the AP.

In the Republican corner, where 1,215 is needed to win the nomination:

Donald Trump 947

Nikki Haley 86

Other 12

In the Democratic corner, where 1,968 is needed to win the nomination:

Joe Biden 1,422

Uncommitted 6

Other 2

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump’s weaknesses as well

10:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Nikki Haley’s campaign was left in the dust by Donald Trump’s on Tuesday night in the kind of showing that could severely weaken her ability to press on towards the GOP convention in July.

The former governor of South Carolina was only projected to win one state, Vermont, on Tuesday as her opponent cleaned up with victories in more than a dozen others likely to include the two largest prizes of the night: California and Texas.

Should Haley prevail over the former president in the northeast, it will be with a slim margin of victory eclipsed by the wide gulfs separating her from Trump in every other state.

Her opponent is now in a clear position to secure enough delegates to win the nomination outright within a matter of weeks if not days.

John Bowden has more.

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

Biden defeated in American Samoa by 11 votes

09:45 , Joe Sommerlad

The president suffered a minor embarrassment in the US overseas territory – which he also lost to Mike Bloomberg in 2020 and which cannot actually vote in November’s election – by losing to little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer, who picked up 56 per cent of the vote to Biden’s 44 per cent.

They will split the territory’s six delegates, three apiece.

Biden is now the the first incumbent president to lose a nominating contest since Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/8Ar5kFQWYR — Hunter📈🌈 (@StatisticUrban) March 6, 2024

Trump claims US elections are ‘third world’ despite sweeping Super Tuesday primaries

09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

In a rambling 20-minute address loaded with false claims and familiar grievances, the front-runner for the Republican party’s nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s general election called US elections “third-world” – while simultaneously celebrating his own primary wins.

“In some ways we’re a third-world country,” he said.

“We’re a third-world country at our borders and we’re a third-world country at our elections. And we have to stop that.”

Here’s Alex Woodward.

Trump calls US elections ‘third world’ despite sweeping GOP primaries

More than 60% of Americans doubt both Biden and Trump’s mental capabilities, new poll finds

09:00 , Joe Sommerlad

A new poll found that six in 10 Americans doubt both the mental capacities of Joe Biden and Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

President Biden is 81-years-old — already the oldest president to ever serve — and Trump is 77-years-old.

Approximately 63 per cent of respondents said that they are not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental abilities. Fewer, but still more than half — 57 per cent — of the respondents said they felt the same about Trump.

The findings were part of a new Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research survey to gauge voter confidence in the two men who will likely be on the November ballot.

A similar poll was conducted specifically about Mr Biden’s memory in January. At that time only about half of those polled expressed similar concerns, suggesting the public has grown more troubled over the last few months.

Independents were far more likely to express concerns over Biden’s mental acuity, with 80 per cent reporting they questioned the president’s ability to govern. Of the same group, 56 per cent expressed similar concerns about Trump.

When asked if they approved of Biden’s governing, only 38 per cent of the respondents answered in the positive. Approximately 74 per cent of Democrat respondents said they approved of Biden’s job thus far, while 20 per cent of Independents and only six per cent of Republicans shared those feelings.

The poll breaks down Biden’s performance in a number of key areas, and approval ratings differed between issues.

Graig Graziosi has more.

Poll finds Americans concerned over Biden, Trump mental capabilities

Trump projected to win Utah

08:45 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican front-runner is being projected to win the Utah caucus, his 14th and last win out of a possible 15 on Super Tuesday.

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the Utah Republican caucus, NBC News projects. https://t.co/z8sNlcGiaN pic.twitter.com/a2AEbHGzqE — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) March 6, 2024

Haley voters in North Carolina may not back Trump in November

08:30 , Gustaf Kilander

“How about whether or not they think Donald Trump is mentally fit to serve effectively among Haley voters? In battleground North Carolina, Two-thirds of them say trump is not mentally fit to serve… 81% say they are not an automatic vote for the nominee” pic.twitter.com/WK2eEcmVdR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), when asked about a North Carolina exit poll finding that 78% of Nikki Haley voters wouldn't commit to backing the GOP presidential nominee in November:



“I think a policy contest is the best way to secure people who are on the fence.” pic.twitter.com/778VV3quQ4 — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2024

Donald Trump calls US ‘third-world country’ after Super Tuesday wins

08:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Haley’s campaign refutes calls for her to drop out of the race

07:47 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Nikki Haley’s campaign spokesperson, Olivia Perez-Cubas, has refuted calls from some Republicans for her to withdraw from the race.

“Unity is not achieved by simply claiming ‘we’re united,’” Ms Perez-Cubas said in a statement on Tuesday. “Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump. That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters’ concerns will make the Republican Party and America better.”

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

07:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Nikki Haley’s campaign was left in the dust by Donald Trump’s on Tuesday night in the kind of showing that could severely weaken her ability to press on towards the GOP convention in July.

The former governor of South Carolina was only projected to win one state, Vermont, on Tuesday as her opponent cleaned up with victories in more than a dozen others likely to include the two largest prizes of the night: California and Texas. Should Ms Haley prevail over the former president in the northeast, it will be with a slim margin of victory eclipsed by the wide gulfs separating her from Mr Trump in every other state.

Read the full piece here:

Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well

Donald Trump wins Alaska primary

07:37 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Donald Trump has won the Alaska Republican primary, according to AP. The state will allocate 29 Republican delegates based on the results of the caucus.

Georgia commission will soon target prosecutors as Fani Willis faces scrutiny from Republican lawmakers

07:30 , Alex Woodward

A committee created by Georgia’s Republican-dominated state legislature with authority to discipline and remove prosecutors could soon derail a criminal case against Donald Trump.

The state’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp is set to approve a measure that effectively removes certain guardrails for the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, which the governor signed into law last year.

Republican officials have repeatedly targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her case against the former president and more than a dozen of his allies charged under the state’s anti-racketeering law for a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

But GOP lawmakers have denied that the commission was established to take aim at Ms Willis, who was elected to office in 2020 and has served as Fulton County’s chief prosecutor since January 2021.

After creating the commission last year, Mr Kemp said the group would target “far-left prosecutors” who are “making our communities less safe.”

“I am not going to stand idly by as rogue or incompetent prosecutors refuse to uphold the law,” Mr Kemp said in October. “We are sending a message that we will not forfeit public safety for prosecutors to let criminals off the hook.”

Shock American Samoa result spoils Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday clean sweep

07:14 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Out of 91 ballots cast in the territory’s caucus, little-known candidate Jason Palmer won 51 to Biden’s 40.

Read the full piece here:

Shock American Samoa result spoils Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday clean sweep

Mayra Flores and Vincente Gonzalez headed for a rematch in Texas’ 34th district

07:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Former Representative Mayra Flores has won in her Republican primary and is now headed for battle against Democratic representative Vincente Gonzalez in Texas’s 34th district later this year.

Ms Flores initially secured her congressional seat during a special election with low voter turnout in June 2022, marking her as the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress. However, in the general election of November 2022, she was defeated by an 8-point margin by Gonzalez, who previously served the neighbouring 13th District.

VIDEO: Representative Ken Buck explains why he isn't running for re-election

07:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Here’s every member of Congress who isn’t seeking re-election in 2024

06:30 , Kelly Rissman

If a presidential election year wasn’t enough in Washington DC, this year will also see a lot of new faces in Congress, as many members have decided to not seek re-election, with many citing frustration with the chambers’ productivity as their reason for stepping down.

Nine Senators and 42 Representatives have announced their intentions to step down from their current post in 2024, with some running for different elected positions and others leaving politics altogether. Some of those could still run for their current seats if they do not win primary elections.

The mass Congressional exodus includes several controversial seats, which could alter the control of each chamber and numerous Committee chairs.

Here is a list of every member of Congress who has announced that they won’t seek re-election in 2024:

Here’s every member of Congress who isn’t seeking re-election in 2024

Holocaust denier, ex-sports stars and a battle for Feinstein’s seat: Key results from Super Tuesday

06:07 , Maroosha Muzaffar

While the presidential primaries were top of the agenda, a trove of down-ballot races played out on Super Tuesday:

Read the full piece here:

Super Tuesday 2024: Key down-ballot race results

Dean Phillips loses his congressional district

05:36 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Congressman Dean Phillips, one of a tiny selection of challengers to Joe Biden’s candidacy for November, has lost the primary vote in his own congressional district, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

First elected in 2018, he secured only 14 per cent of the primary vote in the 3rd District during the primary, barely surpassing “uncommitted” to take second place.

Joe Biden led the primary with 70 per cent of the vote in the district.

Mr Phillips’ best showing in the Democratic race happened in the unsanctioned New Hampshire primary, where he received 20 per cent of the vote. However, he was unable to secure any delegates, as New Hampshire’s primary did not adhere to the Democratic National Committee’s revised primary schedule.

Inside the battle for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat

05:30 , Katie Hawkinson

In the wake of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death, the race to replace her seat has come down to three Democratic Representatives and two Republicans, one of them a former baseball star — with voters deciding which pair of candidates will proceed to the November ballot on Tuesday.

This race comes after Senator Laphonza Butler, who took over Ms Feinstein’s seat, decided against running for the full term. The state’s Senate primary race, set to happen on Super Tuesday, will determine which two candidates will advance to the November election. Voters will see all candidates on the same ballot, regardless of party.

The candidates include Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, all currently serving in Congress, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player. Businessman and attorney Eric Early is also standing as a Republican.

Despite Ms Porter’s previous victory in flipping a GOP-held Orange County seat and her infamous “whiteboard of justice” that earned her viral fame, polls currently have her Democratic challenger Representative Adam Schiff as the winner of Tuesday’s vote.

A poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found that 24 per cent of likely primary voters support Mr Schiff, while 19 per cent said they supported Ms Porter. Mr Garvey secured 18 per cent of likely voters in the poll.

Meanwhile, Ms Lee got 10 per cent of the vote, while Mr Early had just 4 per cent.

Kyrsten Sinema announces she won’t run for Senate seat after leaving Democratic Party

05:00 , John Bowden

Kyrsten Sinema’s short but lively time in the US Senate is coming to an end.

The one-term senator from Arizona announced on Tuesday that she would serve the remainder of her term before stepping down from the Senate at the end of the year, rather than run for re-election. Following her win in a nail-biter election as a Democrat in 2018, Ms Sinema joined the Senate in January of 2019.

In that one term, she would become one of two holdout senators in the chamber who worked to thwart Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, while also emerging as an opponent to the idea of killing the Senate’s filibuster rule to allow the passage of voting rights legislation. She would go on to drop her party affiliation, becoming an independent, though she continued to caucus with Senate Democrats to protect the party’s majority in the chamber.

Her decision to stand down from a re-election fight comes as she was facing what could have been the political battle of her career. Running as an independent, her continued presence in the 2024 race was set to tee up a three-way fight between herself and the two major-party challengers for her seat — which polling indicates will most likely be Congressman Ruben Gallego for the Democrats, and news-anchor-turned-2020-election-conspiracist Kari Lake for the Republicans.

Adam Schiff advances in California special election

04:33 , Gustaf Kilander

Democrat Adam Schiff will advance to a special election to complete the term of late California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Lincoln Project co-founder says ‘North Carolina is in play in November'

04:30 , Gustaf Kilander

North Carolina is in play in November https://t.co/90yIRH0oAA — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) March 5, 2024

Kamala Harris says ‘Trump has vowed to be a dictator on Day One'

04:29 , Gustaf Kilander

As we continue to watch results come in from states across the country, including my home state of California, this is an energizing moment for our campaign. Americans of all backgrounds are showing that they sense the urgency of this election, and that they are ready to stand with President Biden and me in this fight to protect our fundamental freedoms. Donald Trump has vowed to be a dictator on Day One. He has promised to weaponize the Department of Justice. And he has bragged that he is proud of his role in robbing women of their reproductive freedom. He poses a fundamental threat to our democracy, and he must be stopped. During the upcoming State of the Union, President Biden will have the opportunity to report on the tremendous progress we have made when it comes to creating good-paying jobs, reducing costs, and helping America’s families build a better life. He will also lay out our vision of what more we can accomplish, if we work together. This week’s events will serve as a springboard for the next, critical phase of the campaign. In the coming days, I look forward to returning to three key battlegrounds: Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. President Biden and I know reelection must be earned, and we will continue to put in the work to reach every possible voter. Winning the fight to protect our fundamental freedoms will require nothing less.

Kamala Harris

Democratic primary candidates head to Alabama runoff

04:23 , Alex Woodward

A landmark US Supreme Court decision last year effectively ordered Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature to redraw its congressional map, after courts found that the state’s electoral boundaries discriminated against Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The newly drawn lines maintained the state’s sole district with a majority Black voting population – currently represented by Democratic US Rep Terry Sewell, the state’s only Black member of Congress – and created a second district with a Black voting age population of just under 49 per cent.

Alabama’s newly created 2nd congressional district includes parts of Montgomery and runs through the Black Belt to Mobile.

Those new boundaries could mean that voters will elect another Black Democratic candidate to the House in the fall, after a crowded field of Republican and Democratic candidates jumped into primary elections to represent the new district.

Democratic primary candidates Shomari Figures and Anthony Daniels – both of whom are Black – will head to a runoff after Super Tuesday elections.

Trump and Biden win California

04:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will win their respective races in California, AP projects.

Colin Allred declares victory in Democratic senate primary

04:09 , Gustaf Kilander

Colin Allred has declared victory in the Democratic senate primary in Texas to take on Republican Ted Cruz.

Democratic nominee for governor says abortion will be central to campaign

04:07 , Gustaf Kilander

North Carolina AG Josh Stein (D) previews reproductive rights as central theme of his gubernatorial campaign:



“I believe that those decisions are deeply personal and must be made by the woman with her doctor and her loved ones — not by a bunch of politicians like Mark Robinson.” pic.twitter.com/m3IyOcOAIz — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2024

Trump claims US elections are ‘third world’ despite sweeping Super Tuesday primaries

04:03 , Alex Woodward

Donald Trump declared victory from a stage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after projected Republican primary election victories in 11 states in a sweep of Super Tuesday states.

In a rambling 20-minute address loaded with false claims and familiar grievances, the frontrunner for the GOP’s nominee to face Democratic president Joe Biden in November’s general election called US elections “third-world”.

“In some ways we’re a third-world country,” he said. “We’re a third-world country at our borders and we’re a third-world country at our elections. And we have to stop that.”

The former president has maintained a false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and “rigged” against him, and his inflated claims – spanning more than a decade – have animated spurious legal challenges and Republican-led attempts to challenge results and craft legislation to do what Mr Trump failed to do in the courts.

Mr Trump has won every 2024 Republican primary election thus far, with his chief GOP rival Nikki Haley winning primaries in Vermont and Washington DC.

“November 5 is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country,” Mr Trump told his supporters on Tuesday night. “We’re going to win this election because we have no choice. If we lose this election we won’t have a country anymore.”

Exit poll show Haley winning DC suburbs after notching capital primary win

04:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Breakdown by region:



Mountain: Trump 71/29

Central Virginia: Trump 68/29

Hampton Roads: Trump 61/37

Richmond/Southside: Trump 56/40

D.C. Suburbs: Haley 58/40 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 5, 2024

Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory

03:52 , Katie Hawkinson

Nikki Haley won the GOP Presidential primary in Vermont on Tuesday, marking her first state victory.

Her victory in Vermont marks the first time the former South Carolina governor has won a state primary during her campaign. Donald Trump, however, has already beaten Ms Haley in eleven state primaries this Super Tuesday. As of late Saturday, the Republican presidential primary in Alaska, California and Utah have yet to be called.

On Sunday, Ms Haley also won the GOP primary in Washington, DC.

Haley wins Vermont in first Super Tuesday victory

03:39 , Gustaf Kilander

Nikki Haley will take her first state on Super Tuesday, winning Vermont, AP projects.

Nikki Haley clings on to relevance as Trump steamrolls through Super Tuesday

03:32 , John Bowden

Nikki Haley’s campaign was left in the dust by Donald Trump on Tuesday night in the kind of showing that could severely weaken her ability to press on towards the GOP convention in July.

The former governor of South Carolina was only projected to win one state, Vermont, on Tuesday as her opponent cleaned up with victories in more than a dozen others likely to include the two largest prizes of the night: California and Texas. Should Ms Haley prevail over the former president in the northeast, it will be with a slim margin of victory eclipsed by the wide gulfs separating her from Mr Trump in every other state.

Her opponent is now in a clear position to secure enough delegates to win the nomination outright within a matter of weeks if not days. Ms Haley has yet to issue a statement about the results of the night; she had previously vowed to remain in the race through Tuesday night but could see her presidential hopes come to an end very soon. A total of 865 Republican delegates were at stake today, with Mr Trump set to win the lion’s share; he needs 1,215 to clinch the nomination and walked into Tuesday with more than 200.

Super Tuesday reasonably couldn’t have gone much worse for Ms Haley. She had campaigned in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts and a handful of other states with big plans to win them from Mr Trump; she is not likely to come within single digits of Mr Trump in a single one, excluding Vermont. Her lack of support from conservative Republican voters continues to cast a long shadow on her chances of winning the nomination, especially including the large segment of the party that still believes in conspiracies about the 2020 election.

VIDEO: Super Tuesday: Voters reveal why they won't be voting for Trump

03:30 , The Independent

Trump recalls debate with Hillary Clinton in rambling speech

03:29 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Trump told the Mar-a-Lago crowd on Tuesday: “Remember when I had the debate with Hillary Clinton? She said ‘Look, look at him. Look at that personality. He's going to cause wars’, I said ‘No, my personality is going to keep us out of wars’ and that's what happened.”

Biden says Trump is ‘determined to destroy our democracy'

03:24 , Gustaf Kilander

Tonight’s results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office? Four years ago, I ran because of the existential threat Donald Trump posed to the America we all believe in. Since then, we’ve made enormous progress: 15 million jobs, wages rising faster than inflation, taking on Big Pharma and the gun lobby — and winning. But we have more to do. If Donald Trump returns to the White House, all of this progress is at risk. He is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people. He is determined to destroy our democracy, rip away fundamental freedoms like the ability for women to make their own health care decisions, and pass another round of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy — and he’ll do or say anything to put himself in power. Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard — showing that they are ready to fight back against Donald Trump’s extreme plan to take us backwards. My message to the country is this: Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican, and independent who believes in a free and fair America: This is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win.

Joe Biden

‘We’ve watched our country take a great beating’

03:22 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Trump said on the stage in Florida that “We've watched our country take a great beating over the last three years, and nobody thought a thing like this would be possible”.

“We wouldn't have Russia attacking Ukraine. We wouldn't have Israel being attacked. Iran, as you know, was broke, when I was running things. They were broke. They didn't have money for Hamas. They didn't have money for Hezbollah,” he added.

‘Never been anything so conclusive’, Trump says

03:20 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night saying: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.”

“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there's never been one like this has never been anything so conclusive,” he added after sweeping the states called so far. “This was an amazing, an amazing night, an amazing day. It's been an incredible period of time and [in] our country's history. It's been sad in so many ways, but I think it's going to be inspiring because we're going to do something that frankly nobody has been able to do for a long time.”