Nina Dobrev's knee 'snapped' during dirt bike accident

The Vampire Diaries star announced in late May she had been hospitalised after a bike accident, and she subsequently underwent surgery on her injured leg last week. During an interview on The Talk on Wednesday, her first public appearance since her accident, the 35-year-old actress revealed how she sustained her injuries. "(I) was dirt biking for the first time, and it did not go well. I don't recommend it, guys. It's okay, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike. I was in a wheelie, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew.”