No. 1 Lexington boys, Gray Collegiate girls move closer to state title games

Elliott Pope made sure his seniors got a proper sendoff Tuesday night.

The Lexington coach was certain that some of his team’s eight seniors got a curtain call late in the 57-37 win over Sumter in the third round of Class 5A boys basketball playoffs.

Cam Scott and Jaxon Prunty, two of the team’s seniors, got the loudest ovation as they came out of the game. Scott, a starter on varsity since the eighth grade, is the school’s all-time leading scorer and has been a big part of the program that advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

“I’m proud we could get the seniors out of here with a win,” Pope said. “That’s big for them. ‘They have earned that right. That’s a really good Sumter team that had a really good game plan. We were just able to get a couple baskets there when we needed.”

Lexington will play Summerville in the 5A Lower State championship at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Florence Center. The winner moves on to next week’s state championship game. The Wildcats lost to Dorman in the state semifinals last season but have No. 1 team in Class 5A all season.

Scott said it was hard keeping his composure as he left the floor, giving Pope a high-five and called it a “heart-felt moment.”

Scott didn’t have one of his best performances, scoring 10 points but he knows it is not about style points late in the season as the Wildcats look for their first state championship since 2000.

“Just to be able to move on to the next round,” Scott said. “I’m proud of the guys for stepping up. We all started a little slow but my job was to keep everyone engaged and making sure everyone got the touches they needed.”

Prunty and junior Kaleb Evans led the way for Lexington with 14 points each. The Wildcats had to deal with a much smaller and scrappier Sumter team that played zone most of the game.

Lexington was in control for much of the game, leading 28-15 at halftime. The Wildcats started the third quarter on a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 38-17.

Now, Lexington will get ready for the rematch against the Green Wave. The Wildcats won at Summerville, 68-63, on Jan. 2.

“You look at the first game for some tendencies but you don’t rely on the outcome. You got to go out and play 32 minutes on Friday and that is what we are going to be focused on the next two days,” Pope said.

Gray Collegiate girls moving on

The Gray Collegiate girls moved a win away from defending its title.

Kadence Walker-Lee scored 18 points as the War Eagles defeated Silver Bluff, 60-30, in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Gray Collegiate will play Landrum, which defeated Keenan 50-42, in the Upper State championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Florence.

Jordan Mintz and Diamond Tatum each added 10 points for the War Eagles.

SCHSL playoff schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A Boys

Lexington 57, Sumter 37

Class 2A Girls

Gray Collegiate 60, Silver Bluff 30

Landrum 50, Keenan 42

Wednesday

Class 3A Boys

Crestwood at Lower Richland, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Girls

Ridge View at Bluffton, 6 p.m.

AC Flora at Wilson, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Boys

Ridge View at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Westwood at James Island, 7 p.m.

Class A Boys

CA Johnson vs. North at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Girls

Camden at Lower Richland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

5A Boys Lower State Championship

Lexington vs. Summerville at Florence Center, 8 p.m.

Saturday

2A Girls Upper State Championship

Gray Collegiate vs. Landrum at Florence Center, 2 p.m.

2A Boys Upper State Championship

Gray Collegiate vs. Keenan at Florence Center, 4 p.m.

SCISA Boys playoff schedule

Class 4A

Monday

Wednesday

Heathwood Hall vs. Augusta Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond vs. Cardinal Newman at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday

Oakbrook Prep 61, Northside Christian 53

SCISA Girls playoff schedule

Class 4A

Wednesday

Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

Hammond vs. Northwood at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.