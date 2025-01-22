No new arrests in two months since Montreal anti-NATO protest turned violent

MONTREAL — Montreal police have made no new arrests in the two months since a November anti-NATO protest turned violent, making national headlines.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence outside a convention centre in downtown Montreal, and Quebec Premier François Legault said it was urgent that those responsible be arrested.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher said he was "very confident" there would be more arrests in the days and weeks following the protest, and that the group responsible was known to police.

Dagher said it was a small group of "extreme-left" protesters who smashed windows at the convention centre on Nov. 22 and lit at least one car on fire.

Police released grainy images in December of six suspects wearing masks, and asked for the public's help in identifying them, but a spokesperson says the investigation is still ongoing.

Three people were arrested during the protest, which was organized by the group Divest for Palestine and a Montreal anti-capitalist group.

