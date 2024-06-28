No-one else sought over paramedic and nurse deaths

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation into the deaths [BBC]

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of a student nurse and paramedic whose bodies were found in a property in Staffordshire.

Officers were called to an address on Alpine Drive in Hednesford by ambulance staff on Tuesday.

There they discovered Lauren Evans, 22, from Bridgend in south Wales, and Daniel Duffield, 24, from Cannock, Staffordshire.

Post-mortem exams were concluded on Friday, with the cause of death set to be decided at an inquest.

The Staffordshire force said it was preparing a file for the coroner, adding specialist officers were supporting the bereaved families.

Det Sup Nicki Addison said: “This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved.

“We’d like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.”

She added not only was speculation hurtful to the families, it could hinder the police investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has given us information," she said.

In tributes to Ms Evans, she was remembered as a dedicated learner with a "true heart" who would be missed by teaching staff and students alike.

A spokesperson for Swansea University said she was a student mental health nurse in her final year of study, adding the university was “deeply shocked and saddened” by her death.

“Lauren was passionate about nursing and showed huge determination and dedication during her time at Swansea University," they said.

“She will be greatly missed by her fellow students and staff. Our thoughts are with Lauren’s family at this time, and we extend our deepest condolences at their tragic loss.”

Tributes were also left to Ms Evans on Facebook, with one friend describing her as a “sweet girl” while another said she had a “true pure heart” and an “infectious smile”.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed on Thursday that Mr Duffield, 24, worked at its hub in Willenhall.

He also appeared in the 11th season of the Channel 4 series 999: On the Frontline.

Senior operations manager Richard Barratt said Mr Duffield was a well-known member of staff who was always keen to help his colleagues.

Paying tribute on Facebook earlier this week, Mr Duffield’s sister said she was “distraught” at her loss.

“I will forever cherish you and us growing up together. You will always be in my heart,” she wrote.

Staffordshire Police launched a murder investigation following the deaths, and said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of recent police contact, although it did not expand in what capacity or with which of the parties.

