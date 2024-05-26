No poppin’ today: Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival canceled; refunds to be issued

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow has canceled the remainder of his weekend music event as part of his inaugural Gazebo Festival due to severe weather forecasts.

Earlier this year, Harlow announced the first Gazebo Festival that was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. However, late Sunday afternoon, the festival announced on social media they would not be hosting the scheduled performers because of a wave of storms that has rumbled across Kentucky, and particularly Jefferson County.

“The safety of our patrons, artists an staff is paramount,” Gazebo Festival said in a statement. “Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival.”

Thirteen artists were to perform Sunday, including Harlow, himself. All Sunday ticket holders will receive a full refund. Festival-goers who purchased full weekend passes will receive a 50% refund.

On his personal social media, Harlow shared in a story he was sorry about the cancellation.

“We are currently on a tornado watch,” he wrote. “I know things cleared up a bit but the bad weather has damaged the site and there are more storms and dangerous winds on the way. This means everyone on Day 2 including myself won’t be performing anymore.

“I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday,” Harlow continued. “I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much.”

Saturday’s performers included Grammy Award-winning artist SZA, who was the headliner of Saturday’s show.

This announcement came just hours after Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shared that one person died as a result of the severe weather.