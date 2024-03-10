No rest for the storm-swept East Coast as new, messy system looms

With Newfoundland still tallying up snowfall totals with its latest winter blast, the rest of Atlantic Canada is bracing for impact from the next entry in the storm parade.

A mix of heavy rain and a wallop of wet snow will push toward the region to start the week. A wide variation in snowfall totals is expected.

Sunday: No time for a breather as the next storm arrives

A duo of systems bringing foul weather to Ontario and Quebec will reach Atlantic Canada to end the weekend, sticking around as an unwelcome guest to begin the workweek.

Atlantic precip Sunday evening

The Maritimes will see a rain-snow mix to start the day on Sunday. The South Shore and Halifax area will see about 20-40 mm of plain ol’ rain through the day, while northern portions of the province, including Cape Breton, contend with a wintry mix.

Atlantic Canada rain totals

Wet snow to start the day across New Brunswick will likely transition to rain for most of the province as temperatures warm up through the afternoon. Only northwestern parts of New Brunswick will remain in the heavy, wet snowfall.

Monday: System winds down in Maritimes, Newfoundland is next

The heavy, wet snowfall over northern portions of the Maritimes will continue throughout the overnight hours Sunday and gradually start to ease on Monday.

Northern New Brunswick could see around 30 cm of snowfall by the time the system draws to a close on Monday. The heavy, wet snow will clog roads and could weigh down trees and power lines, leading to localized power outages across the region.

Atlantic Canada snow totals

Rainfall will continue across much of Nova Scotia as well. Those in higher elevations around Sydney will see snowfall throughout the day.

Newfoundland will see wet snow spread across central regions of the province on Monday afternoon while those in the Avalon will be spared more snowfall for now as they are expected to see rain during this event.

Central regions could see upwards of 30 cm of snowfall, on top of their already astounding totals from Friday.

If you’re on the Avalon Peninsula, be sure to clear snow away from storm drains so the runoff from rain and snowmelt doesn’t pool up.

Tuesday: Cold air wraps around with more snow chances

Snow will continue in Newfoundland as the low-pressure system lingers over the region for another day. We’ll see more mixing and opportunities for wet snow creeping into the Avalon as the atmosphere cools over the peninsula.

Cold air wrapping around the system will foster periods of snow across the Maritimes on Tuesday. A light coating of snow is possible in some areas.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.