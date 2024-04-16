No, video doesn't show Palestinians celebrating Iran attack on Israel | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Palestinians celebrating Iranian attack on Israel

An April 13 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows people chanting and using their phones to film outside Dome of the Rock, which is part of a complex in Jerusalem that includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Palestinians celebrate at Al-Aqsa Mosque after hearing the news of Iran's attack on Israel," reads the caption.

The post garnered more than 6,000 likes in three days.

Our rating: False

The video was recorded a week before Iran's recent attack on Israel.

Video predates Iran's attack on Israel

Iran launched a drone attack on Israel on April 13 in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy in Syria. But the video in the social media post was captured prior to that event.

It was posted on Instagram as early as April 5, a week before Iran's attack. According to a USA TODAY translation, the Arabic chanting does not mention either Israel or Iran.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

