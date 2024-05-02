Noah Presgrove's Mom Speaks Out After Officials Reveal Cause of Death, But Say They're Not Investigating as Murder

"I wish he was still here with me," said Kasey Elliot

Noah Presgrove's mom is speaking out after Oklahoma authorities announced they would not be investigating his "blunt force" trauma death as a murder.

Kasey Elliot told ABC affiliate KSWO that she's just looking for "peace" as questions remain about the death of her son, 19, who was found dead last year by a highway patrol trooper on the side of the road, wearing only his shoes.

A newly released medical examiner’s summary report said the teen died of “multiple blunt force injuries," although a box marked "unknown" was checked for the manner of his death.

As the ongoing investigation continues, Elliot says her family is hoping for answers that could explain away the mystery. "Please somebody, please," she told KWSO. "You know, just something, anybody."

Related: Two Brothers Found Dead of Hypothermia Outside Kentucky Home: They 'Froze to Death'

After graduating high school, Noah planned to join the military, according to NewsNation. But after a party that lasted for days, the teenager went missing over Labor Day weekend.

His body was found by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper at 6:18 a.m. local time on Sept. 4, 2023, per the medical examiner’s summary report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days after his body was found, the state’s bureau of investigation said they were investigating Noah’s death as “suspicious,” KFOR reported at the time.

Speaking with PEOPLE on May 1, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sarah Stewart said that “investigators have conducted numerous interviews and reviewed leads and evidence.”

Madison Rawlings/GoFundMe Noah Presgrove

Related: Noah Presgrove Died of 'Multiple Blunt Force Injuries' — But Authorities Are Not Investigating Death as Murder

But Dr. Leonardo Roquero — the medical examiner who performed Noah’s autopsy and finalized the case Monday, April 29 — has not determined the manner of the teen’s death.

“The investigation is not over,” Stewart said, noting that both the state highway patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation “continue to investigate” the teen’s death.

Related: Pennsylvania Father Found Dead Inside Submerged Truck 4 Days After Not Showing Up for Work

Although family members have said they believe there was foul play involved, it remains unclear how Noah became injured and what caused his injuries.

Meanwhile, Noah's mom is remembering him as the "son that everyone would want."

She added, "I know God needed him for some reason, and I wish he was still here with me."

Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact Southwest Regional Communications Center at 580-353-0783.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.