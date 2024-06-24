Norfolk man charged after shots fired

A Norfolk County man faces weapons charges after police responded to a report of gunshots on Friday night.

Norfolk OPP officers visited a property on Norfolk County Road 57, which leads into Port Ryerse, just after 9 p.m.

Police allege a 65-year-old man had discharged his firearm “in an unsafe manner” and without a licence.

No one was hurt.

The alleged shooter was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and careless use and storage of a weapon and ammunition.

The accused has a court date next month.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator