“Normal Gossip” Podcast Host Kelsey McKinney to Publish New Book on Spilling the Tea

‘You Didn’t Hear This From Me,’ a look at the cultural fascination with gossip, will hit shelves early next year

Ashley Gellman; Grand Central Publishing Kelsey McKinney and the cover of 'You Didn't Hear This From Me'

It’s time to spill the beans — a new book from Kelsey McKinney is coming soon.



The Normal Gossip podcast host and co-creator is set to publish a new book next year, per a statement shared with PEOPLE. You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip is forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing in Feb. 2025.



Bringing together elements of journalism, memoir and cultural criticism, the book will be a “delightfully insightful” look into the cultural obsession with gossip.



“After spending the past few years consumed by gossip and basically being employed as a professional eavesdropper, I’ve realized that gossip shares a lot with some of our most beloved stories in the oral tradition, fromThe Epic of Gilgamesh to Doja Cat’s Need to Know,” McKinney said in a statement. “Gossip is part of what makes us human.”

Grand Central Publishing 'You Didn't Hear This From Me' by Kelsey McKinney

The writer, who announced the book during the most recent episode of the podcast’s sixth season, says that You Didn’t Hear This From Me will answer some of her own burning queries on the topic.

“It was such a delight to not just collect more gossip, but also to dive into all my favorite questions, like: Why do we gossip? Can robots gossip? Are we actually entitled to every detail of a celebrity’s personal life? And is gossip really a sin?” McKinney continued. “I can’t wait to share what I overheard—I mean, found—with readers.”



McKinney co-created Normal Gossip with producer Alex Sujong Laughlin in 2022. The podcast invites special guests to dish over everyday gossip anonymously submitted by listeners. Past guests have included comedian Samantha Irby and Cultish author Amanda Montell, among others. Normal Gossip has been downloaded more than 30 million times, and has been named one of today’s best podcasts by NPR’s Fresh Air, PBS and The New Yorker, among other outlets.

Ashley Gellman Kelsey McKinney

McKinney also published her debut novel, God Spare the Girls, in 2021.



“To gossip is to be human and that is what Kelsey McKinney has tapped into with her podcast and now with this brilliant book,” Maddie Caldwell, senior editor at Grand Central Publishing, said of the author's latest book. “With You Didn’t Hear This From Me, she thoughtfully explains a facet of culture that is deeply maligned, and little-considered.”

“I can’t wait for listeners and readers of pop culture and the personal to dive into this conversation we humans, especially women, have been having with our own impulses and acts,” Caldwell continued.



You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip will be published in Feb. 2025 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.



