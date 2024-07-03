North Texas woman, convicted of $3.7 million fraud scheme, gets over 4 years in prison

A North Texas woman on Monday was sentenced to over four years in prison following her conviction in a $3.7 million wire fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced in a news release.

Tanisha Adderley, 51, was charged in September, 2023. In November, she pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay to 51 months in federal prison.

Adderley, who is from Mansfield, Texas, was also ordered to pay $3,769,401.90 in restitution.

According to court documents, Adderley worked for a health and human services technology company that recovered fees paid by their clients and remitted funds to them by wire from the company’s bank accounts.

Adderley had access to those funds recovery bank account and was responsible for obtaining approvals and responsible for processing refunds, according to the release.

From 2019 to 2023, Adderley created fake approvals and processed wire payments to business bank accounts she had control of, the release says.

As a result, she obtained more than $3.7 million in company funds.

The United States Secret Service Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation.