Norwegian cruise quarantined due to cholera cases on board

Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Dawn arrives at Port Canaveral.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Dawn is currently quarantined off the coast of Mauritius with cases of cholera onboard.

Norwegian spokesperson Kate Edwards confirmed the outbreak on the ground to USA TODAY and a group of journalists scheduled to depart on a press itinerary from Mauritius to South Africa on Sunday.

Norwegian has not confirmed the number of cases on board, but the departing cruise is delayed until at least Tuesday or Wednesday while the ship is cleared by health authorities in Mauritius and deep cleaned.

Norwegian Dawn was on a 12-day itinerary from Cape Town to Port Louis that started on Feb. 13.

What is cholera?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cholera is a waterborne bacterial infection that is very rare in the U.S.

Symptoms include “profuse” diarrhea, vomiting, thirst and leg cramps.

If you’re exposed to cholera, CDC recommends you should be sure to wash your hands thoroughly. Cholera can be treated by oral or intravenous antibiotics.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian Dawn quarantined off Mauritius coast with cholera cases