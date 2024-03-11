Do not underestimate the hidden dangers of tree wells on the slopes

As skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes, there is one potential danger that often goes unnoticed but can have serious consequences: tree wells.

These treacherous traps are formed when low-hanging branches prevent snow from filling in around the base of a tree, creating a hollow space. Though they may look harmless, tree wells are anything but.

The risks associated with tree wells are not to be underestimated, and awareness and precaution are crucial when it comes to avoiding tree well accidents.

In the video above, The Weather Network's Jaclyn Whittal speaks with one tree-well survivor and provides tips and advice for anyone hitting the slopes this winter season.