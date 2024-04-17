‘Noticeable increase’ in syphilis cases in Kugluktuk, GN says

Nunavut’s Department of Health says there has been a “noticeable increase” in the number of syphilis cases in Kugluktuk but isn’t saying how many.

Last week, the hamlet’s health centre posted on Facebook that there is a syphilis outbreak in the community. It encouraged residents who may have been exposed to syphilis or who are feeling symptomatic to come in for testing and treatment.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection whose symptoms may include sores, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, fever or feeling unwell, according to a Government of Nunavut fact sheet.

If left untreated, it may cause serious future health problems and can lead to death.

To prevent spreading syphilis, the fact sheet encourages condom use and limiting the number of sexual partners you have. Free condoms are available at all health centres.

“Cases have been rising in Kugluktuk since the end of 2023,” Health Department spokesperson Victoria Morgan said in an email.

“Recently, in the past year there has been a noticeable increase in cases in the community compared to most previous years, where typically there were no cases.”

She said the GN does not release information about case numbers to “protect privacy.”

Morgan said no Health Department representatives were available to speak about the outbreak this week.

However, she provided additional information about syphilis testing and treatment, which is available at health centres across the territory.

“Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for the best outcomes, preventing the progression of the disease and reducing the risk of transmission to partners as well as from pregnant women to their unborn children,” she said.

“With proper medical care, most stages of syphilis can be cured, underscoring the importance of regular screening and prompt treatment.”

