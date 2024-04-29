3 US Marshals task force members killed, 5 officers shot in Charlotte

Three law enforcement officers were killed and five more were wounded in a shooting incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, police said.

At the time of the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a warrant in an investigation "when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject," police said Monday.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also killed in the standoff.

The three deceased officers served with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. One of the five wounded is a U.S. Marshal while the other four work for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference Monday evening. One of the officers is in critical condition, he said.

PHOTO: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers walk in the neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place in Charlotte, N.C., April 29, 2024. (Nell Redmond/AP)

MORE: Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

Just before 5 p.m., about three hours after police said there had been a shooting, police said, "at least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene."

Officers had suspected the individual of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are questioning two other people who lived in the home as persons of interest, Jennings said. One of them was a juvenile.

PHOTO: Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (WSOC)

Jennings said it was a "high-powered rifle" that was used to shoot and kill officers.

"The bravery of our officers that responded to the scene, knowing that they're going into gunfire is what I've been saying for many years, is in the face of danger. our people step up," he said.

Police previously described the incident as an "active situation" and said a SWAT team was on scene. Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted after the house was cleared.

In a statement on social media, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he was in touch with police about the shooting and has offered up state resources to help.

An emotional Mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles, said she heard from the White House, members of Congress and state officials offering their support.

"Your father, your husband, your friend, your neighbor ... and today they're not going home," she said. "You know three people lost their lives today."

Jennings said that in his 30-plus years in the department, he couldn't remember a day like this.

"To me, it's the most tragic one that I've been involved in," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

3 US Marshals task force members killed, 5 officers shot in Charlotte originally appeared on abcnews.go.com