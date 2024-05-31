Nunavut search and rescue efforts warrant more attention, MLAs say

CBC
·3 min read
The failed search and rescue attempt of a 21-year-old between Baker Lake, pictured, and Rankin Inlet drew questions from Nunavut MLAs during the current sitting of the Nunavut Legislature. (Travis Burke/CBC - image credit)
The failed search and rescue attempt of a 21-year-old between Baker Lake, pictured, and Rankin Inlet drew questions from Nunavut MLAs during the current sitting of the Nunavut Legislature. (Travis Burke/CBC - image credit)

Nunavut MLAs from the territory's Kivalliq region say they're concerned about search and rescue efforts and called on the minister to do more to support searchers.

Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak has resigned his cabinet positions, stating in the Nunavut Legislature that he couldn't balance his ministerial duties with his family obligations.
Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak said searchers from Whale Cove had to fund their search and rescue efforts themselves, unlike searchers from Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet, when they were all looking for a 21-year-old earlier this year. (Michel Albert/Government of Nunavut)

Baker Lake MLA Craig Simailak and Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki asked about a search in April where a 21-year-old man went missing from Baker Lake.

Searchers from Rankin Inlet and Baker Lake received "tasking numbers," from Nunavut Emergency Management to designate them official searchers and provide insurance and fuel costs. Searchers in Whale Cove, however, were denied the tasking number. A spokesperson for Community and Government Services (CGS) said at the time that they denied Whale Cove's request "given the resources already committed to this search."

Simailak said it didn't stop residents of Whale Cove from searching, but the money for food and gas came from searchers' own pockets. The 21-year-old was later found dead.

"This time, the government failed them, failed us," Simailak said.

On Thursday, Simailak asked the government for an independent review into the search and rescue policy.

David Joanasie, Minister of CGS, said the department will be reviewing the policy.

"We anticipate over the next year or so that we do hope to have something implemented," Joanasie said. He did not specify what changes could be implemented.

David Joanasie, the MLA for South Baffin, pictured Nov. 17, 2021.
Nunavut Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie says his department is looking at their search and rescue policy. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

On Wednesday, Malliki asked for a review of the April search.

Joanasie did not commit to reviewing the specific case but said he would "consider it."

Joanasie also said the department is considering creating a territory-wide search and rescue association.

Mysterious substance ruining snowmobile filters, hindering searches

Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq said that some searchers have been finding a "black substance" in their snowmobile fuel filters and that's stopping the machines from running and slowing down searches.

He said this is an ongoing problem and that for over a year Joanasie has been committing to sharing where snowmobilers can drop off their filters to have them examined.

"Nothing has been done yet," he said.

Savikataaq also said that some searchers have had to replace their filters "several times a month" at a cost of up to $55 per filter.

Joe Savikataaq MLA for Arviat South and former Nunavut Premier.
Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq called on CGS to help searchers with a mysterious substance searchers have been finding in snowmobile filters that's ruining filters and slowing down the search. HE says the lack of communication from the department is nearing 'misleading the House.' (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

Savikataaq said Joanasie's lack of announcements is "getting very close to misleading the House."

In response, the minister apologized for not issuing any communication about the filter collection, but said CGS issued a news release on May 10 saying the Petroleum Products Division (PPD) is working on enhancing fuel quality control.

Joanasie also said that CGS has put the call out for laboratories to apply to receive the filters, which is also in the May 10 news release.

