O’Fallon area scholars, May 2 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read

Lewis University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Lewis University:

  • Austin McDonald of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students are congratulated for high overall outstanding academic achievement at McKendree University:

  • Josie Blasdel of O’Fallon

  • Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

The following area students are newly installed members of Lambda Pi Eta, a national communication collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:

  • Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

  • Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

The following area students are newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at McKendree University:

  • Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

  • Patrick McGinthy of O’Fallon

  • Ricardo Ortega of Shiloh

The following area students are newly installed members of the Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society at McKendree University:

  • Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

  • Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

  • Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

  • Jolyn Karina Modesto of O’Fallon

  • Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

  • Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

The following area student is a newly installed members of the Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology, at McKendree University:

  • Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

The following area students presented their research and creative work on campus during the 11th annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 25:

  • Amari Bilbo of Scott Air Force Base

  • Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

  • Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

  • Dylan Kirchoff of O’Fallon

  • Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

  • Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

  • Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

  • Alexis Reeser of O’Fallon

  • Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

  • Michael Tindall of O’Fallon

  • Jordan Wathen of Scott Air Force Base

Missouri Military Academy

The following area student recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding, following the fourth marking period of the 2022-23 academic year:

  • Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon

University of Southern Mississippi

The following area student is a newly installed members of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Southern Mississippi:

  • Bertha Clark of Scott AFB

