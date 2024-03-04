O2 Academy Brixton to reopen 16 months after deadly crowd crush killed two people

Two people died in a crush at an Asake concert in December 2022 (PA Wire)

The O2 Academy Brixton has announced it is set to reopen in April, 16 months after it was closed following a crowd crush that killed two people.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were killed when fans without tickets tried to force their way into a show by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake on December 15, 2022.

A 22-year-old woman is also understood to remain in hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

The O2 Academy announced on its X account on Monday morning it is to reopen on April 19, with a run of performances by tribute bands, more than a year after it was shut in the wake of the tragedy.

The venue previously played host to some of the world’s biggest music stars, including Kings of Leon, Amy Winehouse, The Clash, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kasabian, Florence and the Machine, and Blur.

The venue faced permanent closure after the Metropolitan Police urged Lambeth Council to remove its licence.

But following a two-day hearing in September, the council’s licensing sub-committee voted to allow the venue to continue operating, as long as it meets “77 extensive and robust new conditions”.

Around 1,000 people were outside the famous venue and police found “large-scale disorder” with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC, who represented the Metropolitan Police at an earlier licensing meeting.

The company which owns the Brixton Academy, Academy Music Group (AMG), said it had developed new safety measures in an effort to have its licence restored, including stronger doors, a better queuing system and more secure ticketing.

AMG said changes to its operating policies had been developed by “leading professionals” to prevent a repeat of last year’s events.The venue spent £1.2 million on maintenance and improvements last year, despite being closed, a hearing was told.

The post on venue’s social media on Monday said: “O2 Academy Brixton will reopen on Friday 19 April with Nirvana UK (tribute to Nirvana) and The Smyths (tribute to The Smyths), followed by Friday 26 April with Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis) and UK Foo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters).”

Its website also showed three mid-week listings for May.

