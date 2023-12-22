Oak Park beats Staley 66-53 in Northland boys basketball showdown; Jewell tourney looms

Oak Park let Staley know who’s boss in this year’s edition of a classic Northland boys high school basketball rivalry on Thursday night.

The Northmen, ranked No. 1 in the 810 Varsity Top 25, laid down a resounding 66-53 district victory in front of a packed house at Oak Park High.

Oak Park finished 26-2 a year ago, its only two losses coming against the eventual Missouri Class 6 state champion Falcons.

No. 7 Staley (4-3) stayed close early behind eight first-quarter points from KV Stone, but the Northmen pulled away for a 10-point lead that extended through most of the rest of the opening half.

Staley pulled within six points to start the second half and stayed more or less in striking distance ... that is, until Oak Park juniors Corbin Allen and Zeek Brown went to work.

Allen threw down a dunk and hit two free throws and Brown made a layup for a 41-31 Northmen lead with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter. Allen’s 3-pointer made it 46-34; he finished with a game-high 22 points.

Staley had an opportunity following a made bucket, foul and technical on Oak Park. The Falcons made two free throws, then turned it over. Brown hit another layup and converted two free-throws attempts to help make it 50-40 Oak Park entering the final period.

Oak Park’s Aedin Fields had a driving bucket and 3-pointer as the Northmen pulled away for good.

Oak Park was to face Webster Groves on Friday at 12:45 p.m. The Northmen will then join Staley and other teams in the field for this year’s William Jewell tournament as No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets.

The Northmen will open against Lincoln Prep, while Staley will take on Van Horn.

OAK PARK 66, STALEY 53

Staley (53)—Tavion Tate 5 2-2 13, Avian Webb 2 0-0 4, KV Stone 5 6-10 16, Xavier Wilson 4 2-2 10, Jakobe Hicks 3 1-1 7, Tra Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 11-15 53.

Oak Park (66)—Adam Tanner 5 2-2 12, Josh Kori 1 0-0 2, Corbin Allen 7 8-8 22, Zeeck Brown 6 4-4 16, Caleb Estes 3 0-2 6, Aedin Fields 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 14-16 66.

Three-pointers: Tate, Moore; Fields 2

For scores, stats, recaps, rankings, broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.