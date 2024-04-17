Off-Duty Florida Police Officer Dies After Car Goes into Canal

"His selflessness knew no bounds, always prioritizing the well-being of others over his own," shared his fiancée Glen’Tisha Johnson

Joshua Ballesteros/ Facebook Joshua Ballesteros

An off-duty Florida police officer is dead after his car plunged into a canal.

Citing the West Palm Police Department, WPBF, WPTV, and WPEC report that officer Joshua Tyree Ballesteros' 2017 Ford Fusion went into the water in the early hours of Sunday, April 14.

According to reports, the 30-year-old was taken to shore after emergency personnel arrived on the scene. After being administered CPR, Ballesteros was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead later that same day.

Gofundme Joshua Tyree Ballesteros poses in front of a police vehicle

An on-scene investigation reportedly showed that for "reasons unknown," the vehicle "ran off the road and struck a guardrail before hitting a tree, rolling over, and landing in the canal upside down." PEOPLE has reached out to the West Palm Police Department for comment.

Adam Myers, president of the West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police, also confirmed Ballesteros' death in a statement on Facebook, calling in the "result of an off-duty traffic crash."

"May the Lord be with all those who love him and will suffer the void he leaves as they traverse this season of grief," his statement continued.

Senator Marco Rubio also spoke out about the tragedy, writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences to the family and fellow officers of fallen @WestPalmPD."

Ballesteros attended Florida Atlantic University, where he studied public safety administration and played on the football team.

After graduating from the Palm Beach State College Basic Law Enforcement in October 2018, he began his service with the West Palm Beach Police Department, according to a GoFundMe created by his fiancée Glen’Tisha Johnson.

Johnson wrote in the campaign's description that Ballesteros "embodied the essence of love and care as a devoted father, son, big brother, and role model. His selflessness knew no bounds, always prioritizing the well-being of others over his own."

Getty Stock image of a police siren

She wrote that Ballesteros's "impact stretched far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path."

The campaign's description explains that funds raised "will help provide funding for his funeral arrangements and most importantly create financial security for his daughter, Bobbi as a result of Joshua’s untimely death." As of this writing, the campaign has acquired 80 donations and raised nearly $18,000 of its $50,000 goal.

